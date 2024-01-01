About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Split - High Temperature

LG’s Therma V Split uses renewable technologies to heat water to 80°C but using less energy. Smart heating and hot water system for poorly insulated homes.

Split-High_Temperature

THERMA V Split – High Temperature

THERMA V Split High Temperature provides hot water up to 80˚C degrees. It is suitable for houses which have poor insulation or existing old radiator. It could also be used to meet sanitary water regulation which needs high water temperature. THERMA V Split High Temperature can be replaced with boiler system easily.

Features Contact Us
Features
Enquire To Buy

Split-High_Temperature_02

How THERMA V Split – High Temperature Works

Heat generated by the outdoor unit via heat exchange with external air is transferred to the indoor unit to provide heating and hot water.

Split-High_Temperature_03

Higher Performance with Cascade Technology

Through 2 cycles of refrigerant circuit, Cascade technology can produce hot water up to 80˚C.

Split-High_Temperature_04

Comfortable Heating by Weather Dependent Operation

Water outflow temperature will follow outdoor temperature automatically with Weather Dependent Operation. If outdoor temperature decreases, heating capacity for the house will increase automatically in order to keep same room temperature.

Split-Mid_Temperature_06

Quick and Reliable Heating by Smart Sensor

LG’s unique Smart Sensor with pressure and temperature controlling technology senses pressure directly for faster and more exact response to load variation.

Split-High_Temperature_07

Emergency Operation

Even in case of sudden product error, THERMA V continues ongoing heat production until proper service takes place. In case of minor error which is mainly caused by sensor malfunctioning, heat pump cycle is forced to operate. For major errors caused by defects in cycle parts, electric heater runs to maintain heating operation.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_06

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Contact Us Learn More