About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SuperSign Simple Editor

SuperSign Simple Editor is a signage content management software designed to create content and playlist and easily distribute them with USB playback. Find out more below.

SuperSign_Hero_06_M02_LG-Simple-Editor_D_1554715892893

LG Simple Editor

Create new content by simplifying processes, and immediate playback on signage

Introduction

With LG Simple Editor, create new content utilizing pre-installed templates or import/edit pre-saved content. Then create a playlist by adding the saved content, and share the playlist to an external TV via a USB or network distribution.

Structure

Key Features

Provides Various Templates

Provides Various Templates

Easy Scheduling

Content scheduling and direct distribution via USB

Distribution via Network

Over network content distribution available

Usage Scenario

Small Franchise Business

LG Simple Editor is recommended for small businesses and sports bars which require simple content display or play-on-air via their signage. It enables easy new content creation by simplifying processes, and immediate playback on signage.