Monitor Products

LG offers a wide variety of monitors and other solutions to enhance your business. Click here and browse our products according to your requirements.

UltraWide Monitors

UHD 4K Monitors

IPS Monitors

LED Monitors

TV Monitor

Medical Display Device

Zero Client

Thin Client

Monitor_Products_01_1461303314340

21:9 UltraWide™ Monitors

Stretching the Limits of Screen Real Estate

21:9 UltraWide™ Monitors Learn More

Monitor_Products_02_1461303335062

UHD 4K Monitors

More Details, Advanced Creativity

UHD 4K Monitors Learn More

Monitor_Products_03_1461303356439

IPS Monitors

Best Picture Quality, Best Work Performance

IPS Monitors Learn More

Monitor_Products_04_1461303377959

LED Monitors

Affordable Monitors with Added Convenience

LED Monitors Learn More

Monitor_Products_05_1461303401139

TV Monitors

2-in-1 TV & Computer Monitor

TV Monitors Learn More