About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

VIC Technology

Applying LG VIC technology to video wall allows it to look like one display by minimizing colour and brightness difference between displays. Read more below.

ID_02_VIC_Hero_1461299446402

VIC Technology

Applying VIC technology to Video wall, compensating Color and Brightness difference in circuit part with algorism to create different displays look “Like One Display”

Introduction What is VIC VIC Improvement VIC Advantages
Introduction

Introduction

Developed a new technology to make Videowall look like one display by minimizing Color & Brightness difference between display and within each display.

 

※ VIC : Video-wall Image Creation

Present Status

1. Currently LCD technology is focused on single display products
2. Color & Brightness difference can be easily detected in Videowalls

What is VIC

Process Flow

Applying VIC technology to Videowall, compensating Color and Brightness difference in circuit part with algorism to create different displays look “Like One Display”

Improvements

Results

VIC Improvements

Before VIC

After VIC

VIC Advantages

1. Simplifying Customer’s Calibration Process!

Before VIC

Customer is required to proceed Calibration Process

After VIC

Customer’s Calibration Process is simplified

2. Simplifying Calibration process for replacemen

Before VIC

Entire Calibration process is required for Replacement due to uniformity issue

After VIC

Simplifying Calibration process for replacement