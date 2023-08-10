About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Industries

LG Digital Signage solutions can be used to provide information and advertising on vertical screens in retail, education, transportation, and hospitality. Find out more below.

a black basic image

Industries

LG Digital Signage can be used to provide a wide range of information and advertising on vertical screens in retail, education, transportation, and hospitality.

ID_01_Retail&QSR_Hero_1461227590985

Retail & QSR

LG provides a best in class signage solution for SMB's and Shopping Centre owners who promote corporate commercials, product advertisements and information in the retail industry. Digital signage solutions for retail use require the following key elements.

Retail & QSR Learn More
ID_03_Transportation_Hero_1461227644162

Transportation

LG Digital Signage can be used to provide a wide range of information and advertising on vertical screens in transportation areas such as airports, railway stations or bus stops.

Transportation Learn More
ID_04_Hospitality&Healthcare_Hero_1461227690906

Hospitality & Healthcare

LG TV for the hospitality and healthcare sectors, provides an outstanding management solution called Pro:Centric. Pro:Centric drives success for your business allowing you to provide a higher service level for your guests.

Hospitality & Healthcare Learn More
ID_02_Education_Hero_1461227729226

Education

LG Digital Signage maximizes two-way communication through touch screen and allows you to add interactivity to standard signage using touch overlay systems.

Education Learn More