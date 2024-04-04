About Cookies on This Site

Discover LG All Stars

Join an exciting installer reward program that's been built with your daily needs in mind.

There is a golden trophy engraved with LG All Stars, and firecrackers exploded around it.

Join, Play, Win.

Scan and collect points with every heat pump purchase to be redeemed for exclusive rewards.

A family of four with two young children listens to a woman in a red uniform with smiley face.

Get up to speed

Enjoy easy access to LG customer support, trainings and product

information in your back pocket.

Get up to speed JOIN US

LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V R290 Monobloc, black-colored outdoor unit is placed on the exterior green wall of the house.

Join the club

Discover a community where HVAC goes pro and play your part in our industry's bright future.

Join the club JOIN US

What is LG All Stars?

Within LG All Stars reward program, installer partners can enjoy access to exclusive benefits, trainings and a network of like-minded professionals.

At your fingertips

Discover our one-stop app and all of its helpful features.

Available to All Installers

HVAC installers at all levels are eligible to join the program.

Annual Exclusive Benefits

LG All Stars offers exclusive benefits and it resets annually, assigning tiers based on sales performance.

How to join the Program

JOIN US
Two installers with red jumpers uniform install LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the backyard of house.

    

   

An icon clicking the monitor with mouse

#1 Click Join Us

To get started, simply click on 'Join Us' button above.
An icon of a pen on the square-shaped paper

#2 Add Your Information

Enter your email and contact information to receive updates on rewards and exclusive offers.

An icon of a smartphone with the download mark on the left side

#3 Install the LG All Stars App

Download and install the LG All Stars App to get program updates and access benefits.

An icon of a check mark on the circle

#4 Complete the Registration

Sign up for our program to access its benefits and enhance your business.

Benefits of LG All Stars

The perks

• Free trainings & certifications
• Point collection to redeem in catalog of rewards
• Access to LG customer lead referrals
• Additional discounts on showroom and premises equipment

• Priority technical support
• Invitation to LG All Stars local event(s)
• Priority website listing for your business on LG.com
• Invitation to the LG All Stars European VIP event

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

FAQs

Q.

Who is eligible to join the LG All Stars Loyalty Program?

A.

All installers, regardless of experience level, can join the program. Sign up to expand and grow your business!

Q.

What are the benefits of the program?

A.

The LG All Stars program offers a wide range of exclusive benefits including VIP status, referral leads, LG Pro Points, and special promotions.

Q.

How are the tiers classified in the LG All Stars program

A.

LG All Stars Program is classified into standard, bronze, silver, and gold tiers assigned according to sales performance.

Q.

How long does the program last?

A.

The program resets every calendar year. Remember to redeem your points before the reset.

Discover More About LG Air Solution

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles

Please enquire to buy for more information on the
product and we will get in touch with you.

