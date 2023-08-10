About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LED Signage

Compact LED displays of Smart LED Indoor Signage will make indoors brilliant and a Smart LED Outdoor Signage LBS Series will become a landmark digital viewer for your business.

ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M03_1520988358655_1554381957831

LED Signage

A wide range of Indoor and Outdoor LED signage to create eye-catching experiences with industry leading technology and performance.

ID_Main_Hero_1553056648226_1554382023356

Redefine your space with LG LED Signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine your space with LG LED Signage Learn More

ID_OUTDOOR-Signage_hero_banner_M02_1543820427424_1554382157589

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest production information

along with reference case,

OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator,

manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+ Customer App Go to Download App

Product

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1547021121344_1548217763536_1555070323608

Indoor LED >

ID_LED-Signage_products_02_M08_OUTDOOR_1520988435554_1554382282858

Outdoor LED >

ID_LED-Signage_features_01_M01_INDOOR-LED_1520988491219_1554382422861

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

Indoor LED Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_hero_01_M02_1521519567048_1554382510593

Outdoor

Diverse models available in a range of case
designs for outdoor applications including in
stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and
public displays.

Outdoor Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_main_Banner_1553219014794_1554382635294

Redefine your space with LG LED Signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

LEARN MORE

 

Redefine your space with LG LED Signage Learn More
Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815_1555070230691

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+ Customer App Go to Download App

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.