Retail & QSR

LG provides the best signage solution for retail and quick service restaurants who promote corporate commercials, product advertisements and information. Find out more about it below.

ID_01_Retail&QSR_Hero_1461227818885

Retail & QSR

LG provides a best in class signage solution for SMB's and Shopping Centre owners who promote corporate commercials, product advertisements and information in the retail industry. Digital signage solutions for retail use require the following key elements.

 

Retail (Shopping Centres)

Digital signage is used for advertising or as an information display board with attractive commercial contents highlighted with pictures, animation, and even interactive experiences in fashion shops, markets, car showrooms and other retail environments. LG provides a best in class signage solution for SMB or shopping centre owners who promote corporate commercials, product advertisements and information in the retail industry. Digital signage solutions for retail use require the following key elements.

Application Scenes

1. Advertisement

High-quality Ultra HD display is a real attention grabber in high foot-traffic areas.

2. Artwall

Display is effective for shop walls or large spaces that require expandability.

3. Promotion Board

Display widely used in commercial spaces.

4. Kiosk / Wayfinding

Display guides customers in obtaining information directly and performing interactive communication.

5. Information Board

Display has outstanding versatility and is available in multiple sizes and forms.

QSR

In QSRs, small cafés, and restaurants, digital signage is mainly used as a menu board. Recent advancements make it possible to not only display the menu image and information, but also highlight short-term promotional events. These digital boards have an impact on the store interior design and mood and deliver entertaining content to customers, but store managers must make quick changes to effectively manage promotional contents. To make all this possible, the following conditions for digital signage must be considered.

Application Scenes

1. Menu Board / Promotion Board

Display installed at counters or inside stores to provide menu information.

2. Drive-Thru / Window facing

Display installed on store’s exterior highlights special promotions and offers.

1. Ultra HD Screen

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 2,160)

The large Ultra-HD screen delivers an immersive viewing experience.

4K Upscaler

LG’s up-scaling and super resolution technologies enhance the quality of FHD content to near UHD levels.

2. Video Wall

Ultra Narrow Bezel (VH7B)

The ultra narrow bezel video wall enables the overall image of the video wall to be closer to a single screen.

Clear Viewing Angle

LG Video Wall ensures clear picture quality even when installed in stacks of more than four. This is very favorable for the quantity of video walls installed in large spaces.

Uniform Brightness

LG’s LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. On other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new VH7B generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen

Evolved Daisy-Chain Performance

DisplayPort1.2 connectors enable UHD content playback on 4K Video Wall in 2x2 displays. (available on LV75A/LV77A)

LAN Daisy Chain Performance

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware. (available on VH7B)

3. Standard Signage

Advanced Fail-over

Enables content to be displayed without dead spots when none of the external inputs is working. The monitor performs the signal switching automatically.

Convenient Connectivity Support

Simple Network Management Protocol SNMP support ensures convenient network management.

Wi-Fi Support

LG Standard Signage support Wi-Fi USB dongle connection for convenient content distribution.

Digital input to Daisy Chain

Support DVI/HDMI digital signal turns to DP out.

Screen Management Mode

Aspect Ratio Sustainability(Installation Menu>LG Digital Signage>PM Mode) Sustain the same resolution and picture quality while powering on/off by receiving EDID(Extended Display Identification Data) through switch IC.

Stand-by Screen

Even without signal from the media player, the network does not turn off completely, so remote control is possible, which prevents unnecessary power usage and enables efficient management.

Scheduled Screen Wash

Prevent residual images with the screen transition feature. (Installation Menu>ISM Method)

Content Management

Screen Fault Detection Detects screen failure and sends an alert log by email.

USB Content Scheduling

Play and schedule contents with a USB connection-no server connection required.

4. Small Signage

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip)

The High Performance SoC can execute several tasks at the same time and provide smooth content playback.

WebOS 2.0

The webOS 2.0 platform provides easy and convenient tools to create content. LG’s SDK* and technical support make content development and management easier than ever before.

5. Built-in Touch Signage

5mm Protection Glass

The 5mm protection glass on the 84TR3B provides durability against external impacts that may occur in educational institutions.

Built in Touch

6. Overlay Touch

Multi-Touch with Slim Bezel

The multi-touch function can be added to existing displays without.

10 Point Multi-Touch

The multi-touch can recognize up to 10 touches at once to provide a more realistic experience without the need for a separate pen. affecting the sleek, clean look of the bezel.

7. LG Smart Hybrid Cooler

Hybrid Display

With proximity sensor enabled, the display switches from advertising mode to transparent mode enabling see-thru view.

Vivid display with pin-point accurate image

Specially designed for the LG Smart Hybrid Cooler, M+ panel (with additional white pixel & enhanced transparency) renders brighter images for a vivid digital content.

By eliminating air gap between the door glass and transparent LCD panel, the LG Smart Hybrid Cooler gives unprecedentedly accurate image & color.

8. Outdoor / Window facing

High brightness Reliability

Over time, the brightness decreases depending on operating time. However, the LG XF2B sustains its brightness for a long time.

Fan-less Noise Reduction

The XS2B is a perfect choice for in-window environment by removing cooling fan. Its noise level is under 25dB which runs as quietly as a recording studio (30dB).

Dust & Humidity Protection

The conformal coating enhances circuit board reliability by protecting it from dust, iron shavings, humidity and other harsh conditions.

Low Power Consumption by M+

It has excellent energy-efficiency and cost-savings with the M+ panel, which decreases power consumption by 31 compared to the RGB panel.

Cost Effective Housing

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces the material costs of the enclosure.

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

Saving System Log Files

Supports log fi le backup for fault clarification when the enclosure fails. It is convenient for the user to check the log file history for proof when enclosure errors occur.

LG Solution

Different businesses require specific features offered at a range of price points. To meet these diverse needs, LG Electronic Display Solutions offers one of the industry’s broadest hardware lineups.

Software

Contents Management SuperSignLite_1460687920994 SuperSignLiteW_1460687946113 SuperSignLiteM_1460687966829
External Data Interface SuperSignLiteN_1460687984009   
Control Management SuperSignLiteC_1460688004252   

Web-based contents Authoring and Operation Solution Player

LG B2B Partner Portal

Web-based contents Authoring and Operation Solution Player

LG B2B Partner Portal

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration S/W

LG B2B Partner Portal