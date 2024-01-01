We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam
Project your business like a pro
Real 4K clarity
Exceptional picture quality
LG ProBeam elevates your viewing experience with stunning clarity, projecting up to a 300-inch screen using 8.3 million pixels and 4K UHD laser technology. It accurately captures the subtle movements of the golf ball and the texture of the grass, helping to create an immersive indoor golf experience that feels just like being on the field.
Short-throw, ideal for narrow spaces
BU53RG
An immersive experience with a 0.94 short-throw ratio
LG short throw projector delivers a high-definition large screen from a short distance, even in tight spaces.
There is an indoor golf simulator with a golfer swinging and a vibrant autumn landscape projected on the wall.
High brightness, high contrast
Get immersive in the game
Golf simulation projectors need to be brighter than home theater projectors because the room requires enough light for the camera to track your club and the ball's spin.
Immerse in the game with the LG ProBeam, featuring 5,000 or 6,000 ANSI lumens and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, regardless of indoor brightness.
Accurate colours, true to life
Accurate colours even in indoor golf settings
Exceptional colour reproduction brings the field to life with stunning realism. Experience every detail, from the green grass to the clear blue sky, with precise colour adjustment.
A projector screen that vividly reveals the grass's texture
Vibrant image quality that makes the clouds in the sky feel lifelike
Experience the ball’s movement in vivid detail
Optimised colour reproduction
Optimised with industry-standard Rec.709 for accurate colour reproduction, delivering a vivid and immersive experience.
Efficient management
Longer-lasting brightness, cost-effective
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.
Efficient multi-projector management
SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution that enables real-time monitoring and control of connected projector displays.
