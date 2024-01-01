About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam

Project your business like a pro

Golf simulator Corporate
LG ProBeam logo.

Dive deep into the golf experience

This is a video of a golfer hitting a ball on a golf course. Below are three LG ProBeam projectors with glowing lights.
Image grid highlights LG ProBeam projector features: 4K clarity, short-throw projection, high brightness, true colours, and efficient management for golf simulators.

Real 4K clarity

Exceptional picture quality

LG ProBeam elevates your viewing experience with stunning clarity, projecting up to a 300-inch screen using 8.3 million pixels and 4K UHD laser technology. It accurately captures the subtle movements of the golf ball and the texture of the grass, helping to create an immersive indoor golf experience that feels just like being on the field.

  • WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200)

  • 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Short-throw, ideal for narrow spaces

BU53RG

An immersive experience with a 0.94 short-throw ratio

LG short throw projector delivers a high-definition large screen from a short distance, even in tight spaces.

There is an indoor golf simulator with a golfer swinging and a vibrant autumn landscape projected on the wall.

High brightness, high contrast

Get immersive in the game

Golf simulation projectors need to be brighter than home theater projectors because the room requires enough light for the camera to track your club and the ball's spin. 

Immerse in the game with the LG ProBeam, featuring 5,000 or 6,000 ANSI lumens and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, regardless of indoor brightness.

  • 4,500 ANSI Lumens

  • 6,000 ANSI Lumens

Accurate colours, true to life

Accurate colours even in indoor golf settings

Exceptional colour reproduction brings the field to life with stunning realism. Experience every detail, from the green grass to the clear blue sky, with precise colour adjustment.

There is a stunning aerial view of a golf course with sand bunkers, water features, and distances marked as 150m and 200m.

A projector screen that vividly reveals the grass's texture

A red flag is on a sunny green golf course, with speed and spin stats displayed for a virtual golf game.

Vibrant image quality that makes the clouds in the sky feel lifelike

A virtual golf ball is in mid-flight with a stunning sunset on a green golf course and an overhead course map displayed.

Experience the ball’s movement in vivid detail

Optimised colour reproduction

Optimised with industry-standard Rec.709 for accurate colour reproduction, delivering a vivid and immersive experience.

Efficient management

Longer-lasting brightness, cost-effective

The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.

Efficient multi-projector management

SuperSign Control+ is a remote control and monitoring software solution that enables real-time monitoring and control of connected projector displays.

