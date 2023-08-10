LG Digital Signage can be used to provide a wide range of information and advertising on vertical screens in transportation areas such as airports, railway stations or bus stops. In particular, stable operation and excellent performance should be guaranteed that are unaffected by external factors, such as sunlight, dust or humidity, since these areas have a large floating population and require sophisticated applications. In addition, effective management of the installed display is essential because of their sheer size, which requires the following to be taken into account.