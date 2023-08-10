About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Transportation

LG Digital Signage can be used to provide information on vertical screens in transportation areas such as airports, railway stations and bus stops.

ID_03_Transportation_Hero_1461286729376

Transportation

LG Digital Signage can be used to
provide a wide range of information and advertising
on vertical screens in transportation areas such as airports, railway stations or bus stops.

Overview

LG Digital Signage can be used to provide a wide range of information and advertising on vertical screens in transportation areas such as airports, railway stations or bus stops. In particular, stable operation and excellent performance should be guaranteed that are unaffected by external factors, such as sunlight, dust or humidity, since these areas have a large floating population and require sophisticated applications. In addition, effective management of the installed display is essential because of their sheer size, which requires the following to be taken into account.

Application Scenes - Airport & Bus/Subway

1. Moving Walk/FIDS

It effectively draws attention on moving walkways or in large spaces.

2. Check-in Counter-Standard Signage

It is most widely used as a vertical screen installed in a variety of transportation environments and, depending on its purpose, can be used flexibly.

3. Subway Kiosk

It effectively provides a lot of information with its central display.

4. Bus Shelter

It provides bus or subway service information that are easy to read regardless of the surroundings or the weather.

1. Standard Signage

Advanced Fail-over

Enables content to be displayed without dead spots when none of the external inputs is working. The monitor performs the signal switching automatically.

Convenient Connectivity Support

Simple Network Management Protocol SNMP support ensures convenient network management.

Wi-Fi Support

LG Standard Signage support Wi-Fi USB dongle connection for convenient content distribution.

Digital input to Daisy Chain

Support DVI/HDMI digital signal turns to DP out.

Screen Management Mode

Aspect Ratio Sustainability(Installation Menu>LG Digital Signage>PM Mode) Sustain the same resolution and picture quality while powering on/off by receiving EDID(Extended Display Identification Data) through switch IC.

Stand-by Screen

Even without signal from the media player, the network does not turn off completely, so remote control is possible, which prevents unnecessary power usage and enables efficient management.

Scheduled Screen Wash

Prevent residual images with the screen transition feature. (Installation Menu>ISM Method)

Content Management

Screen Fault Detection Detects screen failure and sends an alert log by email.

USB Content Scheduling

Play and schedule contents with a USB connection-no server connection required.

2. Video Wall

Ultra Narrow Bezel (VH7B)

The ultra narrow bezel video wall enables the overall image of the video wall to be closer to a single screen.

Clear Viewing Angle

LG Video Wall ensures clear picture quality even when installed in stacks of more than four. This is very favorable for the quantity of video walls installed in large spaces.

Uniform Brightness

LG’s LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. On other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new VH7B generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen

Evolved Daisy-Chain Performance

DisplayPort1.2 connectors enable UHD content playback on 4K Video Wall in 2x2 displays. (available on LV75A/LV77A)

LAN Daisy Chain Performance

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware. (available on VH7B)

3. Built-in Touch Signage

5mm Protection Glass

The 5mm protection glass on the 84TR3B provides durability against external impacts that may occur in educational institutions.

Built in Touch

LG’s up-scaling and super resolution technologies enhance the quality of FHD content to near UHD levels.

4. Overlay Touch

Multi-Touch with Slim Bezel

The multi-touch function can be added to existing displays without.

10 Point Multi-Touch

The multi-touch can recognize up to 10 touches at once to provide a more realistic experience without the need for a separate pen. affecting the sleek, clean look of the bezel.

5. Outdoor / Window facing

High brightness Reliability

Over time, the brightness decreases depending on operating time. However, the LG XF2B sustains its brightness for a long time.

Fan-less Noise Reduction

The XS2B is a perfect choice for in-window environment by removing cooling fan. Its noise level is under 25dB which runs as quietly as a recording studio (30dB).

Dust & Humidity Protection

The conformal coating enhances circuit board reliability by protecting it from dust, iron shavings, humidity and other harsh conditions.

Low Power Consumption by M+

It has excellent energy-efficiency and cost-savings with the M+ panel, which decreases power consumption by 31 compared to the RGB panel.

Cost Effective Housing

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces the material costs of the enclosure.

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

The XS2B is a perfect choice for in-window environment by removing cooling fan. Its noise level is under 25dB which runs as quietly as a recording studio (30dB).

Saving System Log Files

Supports log fi le backup for fault clarification when the enclosure fails. It is convenient for the user to check the log file history for proof when enclosure errors occur.

LG Solution

Different businesses require specific features offered at a range of price points. To meet these diverse needs, LG Electronic Display Solutions offers one of the industry’s broadest hardware lineups.

Software

 
Contents Management SuperSignLite_1460687920994 SuperSignLiteW_1460687946113 SuperSignLiteM_1460687966829
External Data Interface SuperSignLiteN_1460687984009   
Control Management SuperSignLiteC_1460688004252   

transportation_1460942361719_1461559975062

UK Reference video: Transportation

Incheon Int’l Airport project 2015 is to install grand scale curved OLED signage in airport for advertisement and information delivery.

 

Web-based contents Authoring and Operation Solution Player

LG B2B Partner Portal

Web-based contents Authoring and Operation Solution Player

LG B2B Partner Portal

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration S/W

LG B2B Partner Portal