ARTCOOL Gallery

LG's ARTCOOL Gallery AC unit is designed to fit perfectly into your office and workplace. It creates a perfect environment with its powerful technology & innovative features. Discover LG air solutions for businesses today.

RAC-ARTCOOL-Gallery-2019-Feature-01-Ultra-Slim-D

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

With LG ThinQ* app, you can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature, no matter where you are. You can also use simple voice commands via Google Assistant**.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.

**Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor™ solves noise problem and maintains desired temperature, resulting in energy-saving, longer-lasting, and quietly efficient cooling and heating.

Quiet Operation

Quiet Operation

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's exclusive DUAL Inverter Compressor™, which eliminates unwanted noise and allows smooth operation.

Powerful Heating

Powerful Heating

LG air conditioners keep your house warm during the cold weather with DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology.

Changeable Photos

Changeable Photos

Exhibit your most beautiful photos, a work of art or any image that is important to you. Changing the image is fast and easy.

RAC-ARTCOOL-Gallery-2019-Feature-06-2-Changeable-Photos-D
