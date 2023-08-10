About Cookies on This Site

Education

LG Digital Signage offers the ideal solution for various educational environments such as classrooms, auditoriums, dormitory and cafeterias. Find out more about LG digital signage below.

Education

LG Digital Signage maximizes two-way communication through touch screen and allows you to add interactivity to standard signage using touch overlay systems.

Overview

LG Digital Signage offers the ideal solution for various educational environments. LG’s product line-up is optimized for schools and other educational institutions and can effectively deliver educational content and information across your institution or campus. This line-up includes Built-in Touch and Overlay Touch that transform standard signage into touch screens, SuperSign TV software to make content management easy, and the capability to create large Video Walls with stunning picture quality in spacious environments.

Application Scenes - Education

1. Class room (Inside)

2. Class Room (Outside)

With its compact screen size, LG’s small signage enables you to deliver information anywhere.

3. Auditorium

Video Walls maximize immersion by providing huge screens in large spaces, increasing your chances of attracting customers.

4. Dormitory & Cafeteria

SuperSign TVs effectively manage content and deliver various information.

1. Ultra HD Large Screen

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 2,160)

The large Ultra-HD screen delivers an immersive viewing experience.

84" Large Screen

The large screen and wide viewing angles create effective learning environments in which audiences can view the screen from any angle.

4K Upscaler

LG’s up-scaling and super resolution technologies enhance the quality of FHD content to near UHD levels.

2. Highly Reliable Touch Experience

5mm Protection Glass

The 5mm protection glass on the 84TR3B provides durability against external impacts that may occur in educational institutions.

Built in Touch

LG’s up-scaling and super resolution technologies enhance the quality of FHD content to near UHD levels.

3. Overlay Touch

Multi-Touch with Slim Bezel

The multi-touch function can be added to existing displays without.

10 Point Multi-Touch

The multi-touch can recognize up to 10 touches at once to provide a more realistic experience without the need for a separate pen. affecting the sleek, clean look of the bezel.

4. Video Wall

Ultra Narrow Bezel (VH7B)

The ultra narrow bezel video wall enables the overall image of the video wall to be closer to a single screen.

Clear Viewing Angle

LG Video Wall ensures clear picture quality even when installed in stacks of more than four. This is very favorable for the quantity of video walls installed in large spaces.

Uniform Brightness

LG’s LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. On other screens, certain spots may appear darker than others, but the new VH7B generates high visibility and a consistent brightness across the whole screen

Evolved Daisy-Chain Performance

DisplayPort1.2 connectors enable UHD content playback on 4K Video Wall in 2x2 displays. (available on LV75A/LV77A)

LAN Daisy Chain Performance

A LAN daisy chain allows you to execute commands to control and monitor the screens and even update their firmware. (available on VH7B)

5. Small Signage

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip)

The High Performance SoC can execute several tasks at the same time and provide smooth content playback.

WebOS 2.0

The webOS 2.0 platform provides easy and convenient tools to create content. LG’s SDK* and technical support make content development and management easier than ever before.

6. SuperSign TV

Simple Connectivity

With built-in SoC (System on Chip) and Wi-Fi dongle support, installation has been simplified. By removing the external media player and ethernet/RS232C cables, the total cost of ownership (TCO) can be reduced.

Fail Over

The USB fail over function enables content to be displayed without dead spots when no input signal is available. It supports files in JPG format with a maximum file size of 10MB.

Content Management

The SuperSign Solution includes the SuperSign Lite, W, and C software to provide digital media editing, scheduling, distribution, and management capabilities. By installing SuperSign W on a server, you can manage up to 1000 TVs.

LG Solution

Different businesses require specific features offered at a range of price points. To meet these diverse needs, LG Electronic Display Solutions offers one of the industry’s broadest hardware lineups.

 

Software

 
Contents ManagementSuperSignLite_1460687920994SuperSignLiteW_1460687946113SuperSignLiteM_1460687966829
External Data InterfaceSuperSignLiteN_1460687984009  
Control ManagementSuperSignLiteC_1460688004252  
Education S/WLG Interactive White Board Software  
education_1460943634892_1461559999611

UK Reference Video: Education

LG 84" Interactive White Board and White Board Frame installation in UAE K12 schools for Smart Learning Program.

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration S/W

LG B2B Partner Portal