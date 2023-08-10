About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Indoor LED Signage

Packed with great features LG Smart LED Indoor Signage will maximise the effectiveness of advertising in a wide variety of interior business areas.

ID_Main_Hero_D_1554793436506

Redefine your space with LG LED Signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine your space with LG LED Signage Learn More

Product

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606_1567415901280

Optimum Cable-less LED>

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606_1567415901280

130"All-in-one LED Screen>

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAA015FL7B1_1562048004606_1567415901280

LED Cinema>

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1547021121344_1548217763536_1554877096885

Premium Fine-pitch>

ID_LED-Signage_LAT240DT1_1547529584862_1554877111670

Color Transparent LED Film>

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_06_M08_Fine-pitch_1520989704989_1554877122495

LAS Fine-pitch>

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAS-Standard-Series_1554448054694_1554877143127

LAS Standard>

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Standard-Series_1554448070504_1554877154624

LAE Standard>

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_LAE-Q-Standard-Series_1554448086225_1554877162438

LAE-Q Standard>

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_products_03_M08_Curved_1520989782327_1554877173698

LAC Curved>

Optimum Cable-less LED

With unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design, expand the possibilities of business space itself.

Learn More

Optimum Cable-less LED1

LED Cinema

The infinite contrast and excellent brightness created by LG LED Cinema bring fine details to the screen, providing viewers an amazing sense of immersion.

Learn More

LED Cinema1

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_00_M03_LED-Screen_1562047838291_1567415978910

130" All-in-one LEDScreen

With superb picture quality powered by HDR10 and immersive
Surface Sound, LG's 130" All-in-one LED Screen is an ideal for
building hassle-free and smart meeting room environments.

130" All-in-one LEDScreen Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_01_M01_Premium-Fine-pitch_D_1554793299899_1555318526870

Premium Fine-pitch

Boasting detailed color and super contrast, LG’s Premium Fine-pitch series bring content to life through freedom of design.

Premium Fine-pitch Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_02_M02_Color-Transparent-LED-Film_D_1554793854656

Color Transparent LED Film

LG Color Transparent LED Film is a new level of renovation with see-through view. Its superb transparency endows the glass surface or window to which it is attached with a mystical beauty full of vivid color.

Color Transparent LED Film Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_03_M01_Fine-pitch_D_1554793982942

LAS Fine-pitch

The LAS Fine-pitch series offers a unit case with 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as light-weight cabinet design and front serviceability for easy installation and maintenance.

LAS Fine-pitch Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_04_M03_Large-Format_D_1554794244085

LAS Standard

The LAS Standard series is designed not only for fixed-installation, but for rental, staging, large venue and event applications. It features magnetically-attachable unit cases with quick-lock systems to facilitate easy installation.

LAS Standard Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_05_M02_Standard_D_1554794673387

LAE Standard

The LAE Standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LAE Standard Learn More

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_06_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_D_1554794570183

LAE-Q Standard

The LAE-Q Standard series is suitable for a variety of indoor installations, with precision-machined aluminum die-cast frames that enable easy and seamless screen building.

LAE-Q Standard Learn More

ID_LED-Signage_Indoor_features_07_M01_Curved_D_1554794901028

LAC Curved

The LAC Curved series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

LAC Curved Learn More
Main_Bottom_Banner_D_1554795015704

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+ Customer App Go to Download App