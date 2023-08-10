About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAE Standard

The LAE Standard is versatile indoors with its compact design. It delivers an eye catching display that fills the room with its presence. Find out more below.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695_1555933359038

LAE Standard

The LAE Standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

D02_ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554437565678_1555421560972
D03_ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554437745142_1555421578096
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00__1554437551036_1555933905599
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00__1554437734701_1555933930752
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554437540493_1555933954894
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554437722531_1555933988852
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554437530894_1555934030456
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554437708513_1555934063213
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554437520836_1555934088774
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554437686322_1555934135620
D02_ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554437565678_1555421560972
D03_ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554437745142_1555421578096
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00__1554437551036_1555933905599
ID-LAE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00__1554437734701_1555933930752
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554437540493_1555933954894
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554437722531_1555933988852
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554437530894_1555934030456
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554437708513_1555934063213
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554437520836_1555934088774
ID-LAE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554437686322_1555934135620

D04_ID-LAE-Standard-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702121291_1555933648345

1,000nit High Brightness

Installed in a venue with natural or indoor lighting, this high-brightness product immediately captures the audience’s attention and effectively delivers your message.

D05_ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554422660544_1555422362188

Lightweight and Slim Design

Each unit case weighs 8.2kg and 12.5kg, with 68mm depth. Slim and lightweight, the screens are easy to install, minimizing damage during installation. A full set of LED screens is still lightweight, reducing strain on the structure holding the screens.

D06_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation_1554422703183_1555422419025

Easy Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, and easy locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the screens.

D07_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear_1554422910755_1555422493153

Front or Rear Serviceability and Maintenance

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

D08_ID-LAE-Standard-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554423003661_1555422545563

Attachable Power and Control Modules

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

D09_ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105_1555422619363

Reliable Operation with Signal Redundancy

With an additional controller, if one of the LED units (or a main controller) malfunctions, a back-up controller activates, preventing a screen blackout error. This feature is called Signal Redundancy*.

 

* Optional

 

D10_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554423303537_1555933626850

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

D11_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554423351306_1555933571951

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D12_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554423391013_1555936400265

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAE029DD8ELAE029DD8DELAE039DD8LAE039DD8D
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.972.973.913.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)168x336168x336128x256128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x1,000x68500x500x68500x1,000x68500x500x68
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)15.5 / 31.010.0 / 40.012.5 / 25.08.2 / 32.8
Service accessFront or Rear (One Option Only)Front or Rear (One Option Only)Front or Rear (One Option Only)Front or Rear (One Option Only)
Min. Brightness (After Calibration, cd/㎡)1,0001,0001,0001,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizaontal / Vertical)160/160160/160160 / 160160 / 160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)13131414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)330 / 110160 / 53330 / 110160 / 53
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)660640660640
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,9203,8403,840
Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hrs)100,000100,000100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(℃)/ Humidity-10 to 45 / 0~80% RH-10 to 45 / 0~80% RH-10 to 45 / 0~80% RH-10 to 45 / 0~80% RH

* Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam.