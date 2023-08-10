About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Outdoor LED Signage

LG LED Outdoor Display is loaded with excellent features with its high brightness and enhance durability suitable for outdoor environment. Find out more below.

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_01_M08_Stadium_1554877242943

LBS Stadium>

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_02_M08_High-Performance-Slim_1554877261436

LBS DOOH>

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_products_03_M08_Standard_1554877271383

LBE DOOH>

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_LBE-Standard-Series_1554877283963

LBE Standard>

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_LBH-High-Brightness-Series_1554877293980

LBH High Brightness>
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_01_M03_Stadium_D_1554798121227

LBS Stadium

The LBS Stadium series comes in various formats for different types of stadiums and outdoor venue applications. It is designed and built to provide robust performance with exceptional image quality.

LBS Stadium Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_02_M01_High-Performance-Slim_D_1554798258723

LBS DOOH

The LBS DOOH series comes with a slim unit case design suitable for various premium grade outdoor applications.

LBS DOOH Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_03_M03_LBE-DOOH_D_1554798394083

LBE DOOH

The LBE DOOH series is suitable for fixed outdoor installation, featuring slim die-cast aluminum housing for seamless building with energy efficient performance. It can be configured to screen ratios of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9, which are ideal for playing back advertising content.

 

LBE DOOH Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_04_M02_Standard_D_1554798522275

LBE Standard

The LBE Standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

 

LBE Standard Learn More
ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_features_05_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_D_1554798615331

LBH High Brightness

The LBH High Brightness series is recommended for fixed outdoor installations requiring high brightness and high contrast. With IP65-rated (front/rear) robust weatherproof design, it boasts reliable performance even under harsh environments.

LBH High Brightness Learn More
Main_Bottom_Banner_D_1554795015704

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+ Customer App Go to Download App