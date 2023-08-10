About Cookies on This Site

LBS DOOH

The LBS DOOH can withstand harmful outdoor environments or harsh weather and stands out even on the sunniest of days. Check it out today.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_02_M03_High-Performance-Slim_1554708749332_1556089179454_1556096915908

LBS DOOH

The LBS DOOH series comes with a slim unit case design suitable for various premium grade outdoor applications.

 

 

ID-LBS-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554358159698_1556090101934
ID-LBS DOOH Series-Gallery-01_1554161980928_1556090186736
ID-LBS DOOH Series-Gallery-02_1554162001965_1556090163345
ID-LBS DOOH Series-Gallery-03_1554162012018_1556090152628
ID-LBS DOOH Series-Gallery-04_1554162022763_1556090139121
ID-LBS DOOH Series-Gallery-05_1554162032026_1556091131335
D03_ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082_1556089402427_1556096930820

Outstading Visibility

Offering a 6,000 nits, this super-bright display excels outdoors even in direct sunlight, instantly captivating attention and effectively delivering content.

 

D04_ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554706921699_1556091060849_1556096953232

Smooth Playback in Dynamic Motion

A high refresh rate of 4,000Hz assures the smooth playback of content. The flicker-free image prevents the black bars that occur from video shooting, as well as eye strain and blurred vision in viewers.

 

D05_ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387_1556091043030

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and rear of the unit case are both IP66-certified, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

 

D06_ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098_1556090021932

Front and Rear Serviceability

The product offers both front access and rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

 

D07_ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643_1556089948823

Detailed Expression of Color Depth

16-bit color processing provides a higher greyscale level, which seamlessly displays different depths and densities of colors without distortion, thereby giving a more realistic and sophisticated content.

 

 

D08_ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152_1556090057268

Slim and Lightweight Design

A 1m² LED display weighs only 31.3kg, keeping a full set of screens lightweight and reducing strain on the structure holding them.

Model NameLBS062DA1-VLBS062DA3-VLBS083DA1-VLBS083DA3-V
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)6.256.258.338.33
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x256128x25696x19296x192
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.3
Service accessFront and RearFront and RearFront and RearFront and Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Color Temperature3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/130160/130160/125160/125
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio3,0003,0003,0003,000
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)312/780312/780320/800320/800
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)609609625625
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to +50°/< 90％RH-20° to +50°/< 90％RH-20° to +50°/< 90％RH-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Model NameLBS100DA1-VLBS100DA3-V
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.0010.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)80x16080x160
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)40.0/31.340.0/31.3
Service accessFront and RearFront and Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,000
Color Temperature3500-85003500-8500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/115160/115
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio3,0003,000
Processing Depth (bit)1616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)300/750300/750
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)586586
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)4,0004,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-20° to +50°/< 90％RH-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP66/IP66IP66/IP66