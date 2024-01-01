We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam
Project your business like a pro
*Features and specifications may vary by model. Please check with sales for more details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
True 4K Laser for immersive presentations
Exceptional viewing experience
The LG ProBeam offers 8.3 million pixels with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, which helps read even small text on graphs appears sharp and easy to read for clear presentations.
*4K UHD : BU70QGT, BU60RG, BU50RG, BU53RG | WUXGA : BF60RG, BF50RG, BF53RG
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.
Brightness for enhanced productivity
Immersive, crystal-clear projections
The LG ProBeam offers up to 7,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It delivers crisp, immersive projections that remain clear even in environments with windows or ambient light, making it ideal for professional presentations and a smooth business workflow.
*ANSI lumen brightness varies by model. Check the specifications for details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.
Up to 300-inch screen size
Flexible sizes, refined projection
The LG ProBeam offers flexible screen sizes from 40 to 300 inches, making it perfect for anything from intimate settings to large meeting rooms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Adjust screen ratios anywhere
LG projectors support 4:3, 16:9, and 21:9 aspect ratios. The 21:9 ratio is particularly suited for video conferencing tools like MS Teams Rooms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Easy installation for any workspace
*Horiz ± 28% / Vert +60%, -33% : BU70QGT | Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% : BU60RG, BU50RG, BU53RG, BF60RG, BF50RG, BF53RG
*1.6x zoom : BU70QGT, BU60RG, BU50RG, BF60RG, BF50RG | 1.2x Zoom : BU53RG, BF53RG
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Efficient management for productive workflows
up to 20,000 hours
Cost-effective management
The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.
*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG SuperSign Control+
Straightforward signage management
Efficient maintenance is essential for any business. SuperSign Control+ enables easy management of multiple signage installations remotely.
*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+ based on their respective regions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Our product solves various needs
From small meeting rooms to corporate theaters, LG ProBeam provides the ideal solution for any space.
Auditorium
4K laser signage projector with 7,000 ANSI lumens brightness
BU70QGT delivers 7,000 ANSI lumens brightness and edge blending technology, making it ideal for large screens.
Large conference room
4K UHD laser projector with 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness
BU60RG offers 6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, delivering clarity even in brightly lit conference rooms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.