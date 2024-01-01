About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam

Project your business like a pro

Golf simulator Corporate
LG ProBeam logo.

Focus on work. Projector covered.

A professional presenter in a conference room explains data visualisations projected by an LG ProBeam projector.
A collage showcasing LG ProBeam features: 4K laser projection for presentations, brightness for productivity, easy installation, and efficient workflow management.

*Features and specifications may vary by model. Please check with sales for more details.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

True 4K Laser for immersive presentations

Exceptional viewing experience

The LG ProBeam offers 8.3 million pixels with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, which helps read even small text on graphs appears sharp and easy to read for clear presentations.

  • WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200)

  • 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

*4K UHD : BU70QGT, BU60RG, BU50RG, BU53RG | WUXGA : BF60RG, BF50RG, BF53RG

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.

Brightness for enhanced productivity

Immersive, crystal-clear projections

The LG ProBeam offers up to 7,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It delivers crisp, immersive projections that remain clear even in environments with windows or ambient light, making it ideal for professional presentations and a smooth business workflow.

  • Bright room

  • Dimly-lit room

*ANSI lumen brightness varies by model. Check the specifications for details.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.

Up to 300-inch screen size

Flexible sizes, refined projection

The LG ProBeam offers flexible screen sizes from 40 to 300 inches, making it perfect for anything from intimate settings to large meeting rooms.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Adjust screen ratios anywhere

LG projectors support 4:3, 16:9, and 21:9 aspect ratios. The 21:9 ratio is particularly suited for video conferencing tools like MS Teams Rooms.

16:9 Widescreen

21:9 Ultra-widescreen

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Easy installation for any workspace

Quickly adjust your screen with 4/9/15/25 point warping

Lens shift enables configuration up to V +60%/-33% and H ±28%

Up to 1.6x zoom adjusts visuals to fit the screen seamlessly

*Horiz ± 28% / Vert +60%, -33% : BU70QGT | Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% : BU60RG, BU50RG, BU53RG, BF60RG, BF50RG, BF53RG

*1.6x zoom : BU70QGT, BU60RG, BU50RG, BF60RG, BF50RG | 1.2x Zoom : BU53RG, BF53RG 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Efficient management for productive workflows

up to 20,000 hours

Cost-effective management

The powerful laser light source displays bright images and lasts up to 20,000* hours.

*It may vary depending on product usage environment and care method.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG SuperSign Control+

Straightforward signage management

Efficient maintenance is essential for any business. SuperSign Control+ enables easy management of multiple signage installations remotely.

*Users may be subject to additional fees when using SuperSign Control+ based on their respective regions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Our product solves various needs

From small meeting rooms to corporate theaters, LG ProBeam provides the ideal solution for any space.

Auditorium

4K laser signage projector with 7,000 ANSI lumens brightness

BU70QGT delivers 7,000 ANSI lumens brightness and edge blending technology, making it ideal for large screens.

Large conference room

4K UHD laser projector with 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness

BU60RG offers 6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, delivering clarity even in brightly lit conference rooms.

Medium conference room

4K UHD laser projector with 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness

BU50RG provides large, clear images in small or medium spaces with up to 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.