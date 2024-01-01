We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V Hydrosplit
Why LG Hydrosplit
Simple & Safe Water Pipe
LG THERMA V Hydrosplit ensures no risk of refrigerant leakage because outdoor and indoor unit are connected by water pipes while hermetically sealing refrigerant inside the outdoor unit. It also enables easier and quicker installation.
House Warm with Efficiency
The energy-efficient R1 compressor increases the performance of heating and hot water while reducing costs. Additionally, the Hydrosplit offers a stable hot water supply thanks to a wide operation range whether it's -25°C or 35°C.
LG ThinQ
Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.
* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.