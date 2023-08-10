About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Heating

LG UK Heating System is an advanced heating technology, utilising renewable energy. Offers various heating solutions from floor heating to hot water supply.

sup_heating_hero_01_1475212958154

Heating

LG Therma V is a reliable heating technology, utilising renewable energy. It offers various heating solutions to heat your home and hot water supply.

Heating DOWNLOAD PDF Heating AWHP
Enquire to Buy
sup_heating_feature_01_1475213055941

Renewable Energy Solution

Your home is always warm and cozy with LG Therma V.

 

sup_heating_feature_02_1475213386986

Energy Savings

LG Therma V is run by renewable energy. It absorbs natural energy from outside air; thus consuming less energy compared to conventional heating system.

 

sup_heating_feature_03_1475213649388

Cost Savings

LG Therma V helps you reduce your heating bills since the energy cost is lower compared to conventional oil/gas boiler.

 

sup_heating_feature_04_1475213440838

Eco-conscious

LG Therma V is an environmentally conscious heating system for your home. It’s green!

 

sup_heating_feature_05_1475213246516

Comfortable Heating

LG THERMA V will help you keep comfortably warm in the winter season.

 

sup_heating_feature_06_1475213503027

Stable Operation

LG Therma V runs smoothly without error even in the freezing winter.

 

sup_heating_feature_07_1475213696503

Back-Up Heater

Even when error occurs in cold winter, LG Therma V won’t shut down immediately and keep running for you to have time to fix the problem.

 

sup_heating_feature_08_1475213556207

Convenient Installation

You can skip the hassle since there is no need to work refrigerant piping of your house all over again, which means easier and quicker installation.

 

heating_About LG_1476685675101

About LG Heating

LG THERMA V will help you keep comfortably warm in the winter season.

 

About LG Heating Learn More

Monobloc Type

“All-in-one” heat pump, is a perfect solution for both new build and refurbishment projects.

Learn More

Split Type

LG’s Split Type is a flexible solution for both new build and refurbishment projects.
Learn More

High Temperature Type

LG’s High Temperature type is ideal for older properties and refurbishment projects.

Learn More