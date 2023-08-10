About Cookies on This Site

Split - Low Temperature

The updated Therma V New Split Low Temperature smart heating system redefines heating control with its sleek design and touchscreen display. See how it works.

Split-Mid_Temperature_01

THERMA V New Split – Low Temperature

The new split type offers an improved exterior design. By removing the front panel cover, rounding its edges and employing lighter indoor units, it provides upgraded functionality as well as a more refined heating solution for your home.

Features
Split-Mid_Temperature_02

Enhanced Design with Convenient Heating Controller

The heating controller features an enhanced UX with a 4.3-inch wide color LCD display, a fine glass front case and a reactive touch LED panel. These new design elements result in an enriched user experience.

Split-Mid_Temperature_03

How THERMA V Split - Low Temperature Works

Heat generated by the outdoor unit via heat exchange with external air is transferred to the indoor unit to provide heating and hot water.

Split-Mid_Temperature_04

Energy Efficiency Achieved by LG Inverter Tech.

LG has accumulated extensive knowledge in compressors and motors technologies, which is the core of energy efficiency. LG Inverter Technology reduces energy costs by optimizing performance using only the power required for operation.

Split-Mid_Temperature_05_

Comfortable Heating by Seasonal Auto Mode

Seasonal Auto Mode automatically adjusts heating operation, as well as hot water based on outdoor temperature.

Split-Mid_Temperature_06

Quick and Reliable Heating by Smart Sensor

LG’s unique Smart Sensor with pressure and temperature controlling technology senses pressure directly for faster and more exact response to load variation.

00_Global_Emergency Operation_Low Split_PC

Emergency Operation

Even in case of sudden product error, THERMA V continues ongoing heat production until proper service takes place. In case of minor error which is mainly caused by sensor malfunctioning, heat pump cycle is forced to operate. For major errors caused by defects in cycle parts, electric heater runs to maintain heating operation.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_06

