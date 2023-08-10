We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Comfort & Safety
- Precise temperature and humidity control
- Individual airflow control for patients
- Clean air for all spaces
- 3-step air purification system for a hygienic environment
*ASHRAE Standard : 20~24°C, 30~60% RH
Product lineup for hospital
Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of hospital
Syrian Lebanese
The most well-known health care facilities in South America.
/ Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Indoor units
Preethi Hospital
The most reputable and advanced healthcare facility in Southern Tamilnadu.
/ Multi V, AHU, Indoor units
Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download
|Resource Type
|Title
|Size
|
Catalog
|LG Therma V R32 and R410a Low Temp Split Brochure 2021.pdf
|
extension : 4,324K
|
Leaflet
|LG Therma V High Temp Datasheet Leaflet 2020.pdf
|
extension : 9,112K
|
Leaflet
|LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating_Monobloc_S_leaflet_UK.pdf
|
extension : 6,129K
|
Leaflet
|LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating Monobloc S leaflet_UK.pdf
|
extension : 5,896K
|
Catalog
|Uk_as_therma_V_2019_July_LGUKTHVmidCat.07_19v4.pdf
|
extension : 1,588K
