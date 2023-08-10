About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Monitor

Maximize work efficiency and bring other practical benefits to your workplace using LG business computer monitors. Find out more about LG business computer monitors below.

about-hero-01_1475209306244

LG Monitors

LG offers a full complement of monitors and other solutions for business.

When you need to maximize work efficiency and bring other practical benefits to your workplace, LG business solutions – including business computer

about-overview-02_1475209939666

21:9 UltraWide™ Monitor

Perfect for multitasking and entertaining, the LG 21:9 UltraWide™ is always the right choice. A full range of 21:9 UltraWide™ monitors, both curved and flat, are available to meet your needs.

 

about-overview-03_1475210057575

UHD 4K Monitors

LG Ultra HD 4K Monitor will make possible to do the process of editing, processing, and producing relevant visual perfectly.

about-overview-04_1475210162054

IPS Monitors

Get advanced performance with outstanding multitasking features and IPS picture quality.