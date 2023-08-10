About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Medical Display Device

Built to international medical digital image standards, the LG medical display supports quick, confident medical judgement through innumerable functions designed for precise diagnosis. Read more below.

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

For Precise Clinical Review

LG Clinical Review Monitors provide stable brightness and wide viewing angles to deliver accurate medical images.

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display

﻿Explore our digital showroom and find your medical display to transform healthcare!

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display Learn More

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

For More Confident Diagnosis

See more details and be confident with LG Diagnostic Monitors.

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display

﻿Explore our digital showroom and find your medical display to transform healthcare!

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display Learn More

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

Ideal Display for Detailed Surgery

Find your path to the best outcomes with outstanding image quality, usability, and credibility.

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display

Explore our digital showroom and find your medical display to transform healthcare!

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display Learn More

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

More Details at Lower Dose in Every X-ray Image

Get better diagnostic images at lower radiation dose to the patient.

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display

Explore our digital showroom and find your medical display to transform healthcare!

﻿Digital Showroom for LG Medical Display Learn More

B2B_Medical_Feature_MRI-Room-3-D_1522760592510

Designed for Reliable Medical Performance

Guaranteeing perfect picture quality, LG Medical Display Device provides the most accurate and efficient workstation to medical professionals around the world.