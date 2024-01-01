About Cookies on This Site

Chiller Renewal Service

Chiller Annual Maintenance

Keep Your Chiller Running Properly with Regular Maintenance

LTD Analysis/Tube Cleaning

Increase Chiller’s Efficiency with Tube Inspection

Leaving temperature differing (LTD) analysis improves chiller performance and efficiency through checking tube cleaning time and providing customer water quality management guide.

LTD(Cond.) = Cond. Ref. Temp. – Cooling Water Outlet Temperature

LTD(Evap.) = Chilled Water Outlet Temperature – Evap. Ref. Temp.

LTD Analysis

LTD lift is an index that shows whether the heat exchange performance of your chiller’s tube is deteriorating (LTD Management Criteria: Below 3°C).

Tube Cleaning

Scales inside the heat tube interfere with heat transfer, reducing the life time and efficiency of the device, so regular cleaning is required.

Benefit

Better performance and reduced energy consumption improve your chiller's reliability (Actual improvement values may ​​vary by site).

Oil Replacement

Securing Reliability of the Compressor’s Internal Parts

Regular oil replacement improves the durability of core parts ensuring stable product management.

Oil Change and Analysis

The replacement cycle is analysed through oil differential pressure analysis and replaces it with LG pure oil to secure reliability of parts. Analysis of oil can be added upon customer request.

Benefit

Prevention of damage to core components due to lack of lubrication

Annual Load Analysis

Proposing Suitable Compressors Suited for Better Operation

Annual operation pattern (Load / Head) is analysed to provide the type of compressor and stable driving environment proposal service suitable for the site.

Discharge Superheat Analysis

Site load analysis by analysing the number of times the upper and lower limits (3 - 10°C) of the discharge superheat are reached.

Annual Operating Zone Analysis

Analysis of operating zones by temperature of chilled water and cooling water inlet.

Benefit

Propose suitable compressor and stable operating environment to secure the reliability of it and energy save. (A:Invertor, B:High Head Comp., C: Large Capa./High Head Chiller, D: Large Capa.Chiller)

Vibration Analysis

Prevent Damage with Pre-Detecting Rotating Parts Failure

A service that predicts wear-out or breakage of rotor components and suggests replacement of parts before failure.

Data-based Vibration Analysis

Failure Prediction through vibration trend analysis.

Note) A : Bearing Oil Temperature / B : Oscillation Vibration

Spectral Vibration Analysis

Prediction of failure through Hz spectral analysis.

Benefit

Extension of compressor life time and reduction of overhaul costs and downtime through avoiding compressor failure.

Surge Analysis & Prevention

Secure Compressor Integrity with Surge Prevention Logic

A service to prevent damage to key compressor components and to reduce energy consumption through reducing number of surge occurrences.

Data-based Vibration Analysis

Failure Prediction through vibration trend analysis.

Note) A : Bearing Oil Temperature / B : Oscillation Vibration

Spectral Vibration Analysis

Prediction of failure through Hz spectral analysis.

Benefit

Extension of compressor life time and reduction of overhaul costs and downtime through avoiding compressor failure.

Absorbent Analysis & Purify

Improve Heat Exchanger Performance and Chiller Integrity

A service to improve performance of heat exchanger by analysing and refining absorbent (Li-Br) components.

Absorbent Component Analysis

The analysis checks absorbent alkalinity which can lead to the development of scale and checks appropriate amount of corrosion inhibitors.

Spectral Vibration Analysis

Purification of absorbent solution by filter or ionic method.

Benefit

Energy savings and extension of chiller life time.

Heat Exchanger Fin Cleaning

Extend Heat Exchanger Life Time and Improve Its Efficiency

Services for improving heat exchange performance and extending its life time by decontaminating condenser cooling fins and preventing fin corrosion.

