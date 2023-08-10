About Cookies on This Site

Information Display

The digital signage and commercial TVs you choose has the power to move your hearts and minds. Explore the collection of digital signage & displays below.

main-id-01_1461218344265---_1476686909304

Digital Signage

Discover how LG Digital Signage solutions can help benefit your business as well as increase sales.

Digital Signage Learn More
main-id-02_1461218375206

Commercial TV

With LG Pro: Centric Hotel TV and Signage solution, managers can create customized guest caring content in a simple and easier way.

Commercial TV Learn More
ID_OLED_1461895098476

OLED Signage

Dual-View OLED Commercial Displays available
in flat and curved tiling configurations

OLED Signage Learn More
ID_LEDSignage_Main_Hero_1461218498655

LED Signage

LG's Smart LED Indoor Signage, helps bring
your content to life. Whilst LG's Smart LED
Outdoor Signage (LBS Series) will captivate
your customers, becoming a landmark in your
business.

LED Signage Learn More
main-id-04_1_1461218572653

Business Resources

We gathered some interesting projects to give you a good insight on references.
main-id-04_2_1461218589340

Software
main-id-04_3_1461218594941

Technology & Solution
information-display_Industries_1476685295557

Industries

We gathered some interesting projects to give
you on vertical references.

Industries Learn More
information-display_About LG_1476685333245

About LG Information Display

LG Information Display provides a wide range of innovative products and solutions that have the power to move your hearts and minds.

About LG Information Display Learn More

