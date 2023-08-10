About Cookies on This Site

LBE DOOH

RoHS compliant, the LBE DOOH makes it convenient to have outdoor displays. Panels attach to each other seamlessly, offering uniform picture quality. Learn more.

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_02_M03_LBE-DOOH_1554700996524_1556098438373

LBE DOOH

The LBE DOOH series is suitable for fixed outdoor installation, featuring slim die-cast aluminum housing for seamless building with energy efficient performance. It can be configured to screen ratios of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9, which are ideal for playing back advertising content.

 

ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554356105032_1556097428034
ID-LBE DOOH Series-Gallery-01_1554162152917_1556097449531
ID-LBE DOOH Series-Gallery-02_1554162167851_1556097750559
ID-LBE DOOH Series-Gallery-03_1554162178753_1556104515530
ID-LBE DOOH Series-Gallery-04_1554162188996_1556104547082
ID-LBE DOOH Series-Gallery-05_1554162201579_1556104566372
ID-LBE DOOH Series-Gallery-06_1554162214040_1556104578810
ID-LBE DOOH Series-Gallery-07_1554162223989_1556104588479
D03_ID-LBE-DOOH-01-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554339396959_1556097881094

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the unit case are IP65- and IP54-certified, respectively, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

 

D04_ID-LBE-DOOH-02-Front-or-Rear_1554339451208_1556098274468

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

*Except the LBE040DD4 model

D05_ID-LBE-DOOH-03-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554339487865_1556097917861

Die Cast Aluminum Frame Design

The aluminum frame design gives the unit cases clean angles and finishes, eliminating gaps that would disrupt the smooth screen display.

 

 

D06_ID-LBE-DOOH-04-Fast-Lock-for-Easy-Assembly_1554339921246_1556098091547

Fast Lock for Easy Assembly

The unit cases can be simply connected by “rolling fast lock” each other.

D07_ID-LBE-DOOH-05-Attachable-Power-Unit_1554339969304_1556098011915

Attachable Control/Power Unit

Power and control units attached to the unit cases can be easily removed, facilitating repairs.

 

Model NameLBE080DD3LBE100DD3
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)8.0010.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)80x9064x72
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)640x720x90640x720x90
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)17.0/36.917.0/36.9
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)5,5005,500
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)110/330110/330
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)720720
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10∘to +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘to +45∘/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.