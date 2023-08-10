About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBH High Brightness

The LBH High Brightness series is currently LG's brightest outdoor display and can handle even the harshest weather conditions. Find out more below.

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_03_M01_LBH-High-Brightness_1554701083681_1555918863434

LBH High Brightness

The LBH High Brightness series is recommended for fixed outdoor installations requiring high brightness and high contrast. With IP65-rated (front/rear) robust weatherproof design, it boasts reliable performance even under harsh environments.

ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-00_1554358040893_1555923684896
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-01_1554162838741_1556091498293
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-02_1554162852423_1556091515363
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-03_1554162864931_1556091542468
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-04_1554162875725_1555923808986
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-05_1554162886143_1555923825614
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-06_1554162898284_1555923840973
ID-LBH-High-Brightness-Series-Gallery-00_1554358040893_1555923684896
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-01_1554162838741_1556091498293
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-02_1554162852423_1556091515363
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-03_1554162864931_1556091542468
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-04_1554162875725_1555923808986
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-05_1554162886143_1555923825614
ID-LBH High Brightness Series-Gallery-06_1554162898284_1555923840973

D03_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706993841_1555923253228

Outstading Visibility

The brightness is a maximum of 8,000 nits for superb visibility. The product is perfect for outdoor spaces exposed to direct sunlight, instantly catching attention and delivering content more effectively than ever.

D04_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554342114317_1556091345982

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and rear of the unit case are both IP65-certified. This keeps it resistant to dust and moisture penetration, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

D05_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554707043802_1556091364164

Smooth Playback in Dynamic Motion

A high refresh rate of 3,840Hz assures the smooth playback of content. The flicker-free image prevents the black bars that occur from video shooting, as well as eye strain and blurred vision in viewers.

D06_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-04-Realism-Through-Lifelike-Colors_1554342201004_1556091385638

Realism Through Lifelike Colors

The LBH series delivers vivid and distinctive picture quality through a wide range of color details with high contrast ratio.

D07_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554342258746_1556091401163

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

D08_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554342325981_1556091413235

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D09_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554342368473_1556091436233

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Vertical Table
Model NameLBH106VD3-BLBH160VD3DB
Pixel ConfigurationOvalOval
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.6616.00
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)96x9664x64
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)1024x1024x1501024x1024x150
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)47.0/45.047.0/45.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0008,000
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1416
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)220/650220/650
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)650650
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10∘to +45∘/0-80％RH-10∘to +45∘/0-80％RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP65IP65/IP65

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.