About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LED Cinema

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LED Cinema

LAD033F

LED Cinema

LG LED Cinema

Real Black, Infinite Darkness

The infinite contrast created by the individual LEDs that make up LG LED Cinema creates deep darkness of the content. By bringing fine details perfectly to the screen, it provides viewers an amazing sense of immersion that has never experienced before.

Real Black, Infinite Darkness.

Lifelike Colours

Most cinema screens feature a DCI-P3 Colour Gamut spec, but the actual colours that the audience feels may be different. LG LED Cinema accurately reproduces the colours intended by the content creator and delivers the DCI-P3 Colour more vividly.

Lifelike Colours.

High Uniformity

Unlike standard projectors using a single light source, LG LED Cinema has LEDs emitting individually and offers an excellent brilliance uniformity. As there is no dimming and image distortion like fading, LG LED Cinema delivers a clearer & uniform image representation on the entire screen.

High Uniformity.

The Optimal Space Utilisation

As LG LED Cinema does not need a projection room which is necessary in standard projector-style theaters, it guarantees maximizing profits by securing additional seats. A space behind the stuffy theater can be reinvented to more customer satisfying interiors.

The Optimal Space Utilisation.

Compatibility with Dolby

LG LED Cinema has secured compatibility with Dolby Media Server and Dolby Atmos of Dolby, the global leader in the entertainment industry, to offer the most immersive experiences in sound, as well as picture quality.

Compatibility with Dolby.

Longer Lifetime.

Longer Lifetime

The LG LED Cinema boasts 100,000 hours of long lifetime and saves time and cost for maintenance. It doesn’t require placement of parts like lamps as conventional projectors used to.
Print

All Spec

OPTICAL PARAMETERS

Pitch

3.3 mm

LED Type

SMD

Pixels per LED Module

8,640

Aspect Ratio (per Cabinet)

64 : 90

Resolution (per Cabinet)

192 × 270

Pixels (per Cabinet)

51,840

Pixel Density (per SQM)

90,000

Frame (Video) Rate

24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz

Brightness (After Calibration)

48 nit (DCI-compliant)

Contrast Ratio

4000 : 1 (Minimum)

Color Space (Gamut)

DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)

Viewing Angle (Horizontal, Vertical)

120º, 120º

Color Depth

12 Bit (DCI-compliant)

Chromaticity Uniformity

In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y

Color Temperature (White)

(x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater

Color Temperature (R, G, B)

DCI-P3 theater R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)

Lifetime

100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)

Operation Hours

16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week

PHYSICAL/ELECTRICAL PARAMETERS

Modules (per Cabinet)

6 (2 × 3)

Dimension (LDM)

320 mm × 300 mm

Dimension (per Cabinet)

640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)

Dimension (4K, Total)

14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)

Dimension (4K, Active Area)

13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)

Weight (per Cabinet)

15 kg

Weight (4K, Total)

2,640 kg

Material of Cabinet Body

Aluminum

Heat Generation (per Cabinet)

221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)

Serviceability

Rear only

Power Supply

AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)

90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)

Power Consumption (Max, 4K)

9,260 W

Certification

DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

Supported Media Server

Dolby® IMS3000

Interface

RJ45

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

Storage Temperature

-20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

Storage Humidity

5% to 85%

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
LADF_Datasheet_LG_LED_Cinema.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.