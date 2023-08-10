About Cookies on This Site

LAE Standard-Q

The LAE offers picture perfect quality even when combining several displays together. This display is RoHS certified. Find out more about the LAE below.

LAE-Q Standard

The LAE-Q Standard series is suitable for a variety of indoor installations, with precision-machined aluminum die-cast frames that enable easy and seamless screen building.

D03_ID-LAE-Q-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702200988_1555506487591

1,200nit High Brightness

Installed in a large venue with natural or indoor lighting, this high-brightness product immediately captures the audience’s attention and effectively delivers your message.

D04_ID-LAE-Q-02-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554420923536_1555506544044

Die Cast Aluminum Frame Design

The unit cases come in clean angles and finishes to ensure seamless screens every time.

 

D05_ID-LAE-Q-03-Simple-Locking-System_1554420965737_1555506599950

Simple Locking System

No extra tools are needed; each unit case has a lever on the back that easily locks into the unit cases joined to the top and left.

D06_ID-LAE-Q-04-Easy-Maintenance_1554421044167_1555506677524

Attachable Power and Control Modules

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

 

D07_ID-LAE-Q-05-Front-or-Rear_1554421094259_1555506754858

Front or Rear Serviceability and Maintenance

The product offers both front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

 

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554421157872_1555506823566

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

 

 

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554421206882_1555506889460

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554421258234_1555506969012

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

 

Model NameLAE026DD3-QLAE039DD3-Q
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.603.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)192x192128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x81500x500x81
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)7.5/30.07.5/30.0
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1314
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)56/16856/168
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)672672
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9203,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 45°/0~80％RH-10° to 45°/0~80％RH

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.