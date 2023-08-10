About Cookies on This Site

LAC Curved

The curved screen is perfect for indoor use as it conforms to the surface it attaches to delivering with it a picture perfect quality. Learn more now.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_1521096957510_1556504477775

LAC Curved

The LAC Curved series supports both concave and convex curved formats. It is highly flexible, ultra-thin, super-light and features full black LED.

lac-curved01_1556504520719
lac-curved02_1556504532493
lac-curved03_1556504543302
lac-curved04_1556504558950
lac-curved05_1556504581730
lac-curved06_1556504613248
lac-curved07_1556504634912
lac-curved08_1556504654606
lac-curved09_1556504669699
lac-curved10_1556504681975
D03_ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_1554419463525_1556504743524

Design Flexibility

Each unit case can be adjusted up to 20 degrees with five angles and supports a curvature of up to 1,430 R, offering a truly curved design. Only 18 panels are needed to build a circular screen with a diameter of 2.864 m.

D04_ID-LAC-Curved-02-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702291607_1556504803506

1,200nit High Brightness

Installed in a large venue with natural or indoor lighting, this high-brightness product immediately captures the audience’s attention and effectively delivers your message.

D05_ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929_1556504858128

IP30 Secured Design

Despite being built for indoor use, this IP30-rated product offers extraordinary durability. IP30 offers ingress protection from solids that are Φ2.5mm or larger (e.g., screws) for the LED unit case.

D06_ID-LAC-Curved-04-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554419621916_1556504942936

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

D07_ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554419657873_1556505077590

Attachable Power and Control Modules

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

 

D08_ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610_1556505124288

Simple Magnetic Connection

Magnetic connection is applied for fastening and easy service with positioning pin between two units.

 

D10_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554423303537_1555933626850

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

D11_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554423351306_1555933571951

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D12_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554423391013_1555936400265

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAC025DD3LAC029DD3
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.502.97
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)200x200168x168
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x84500x500x84
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.9/35.68.9/35.6
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,2001,200
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1313
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)50/15050/150
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)600600
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)1,9201,920
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,00080,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 45°/0~80％RH-10° to 45°/0~80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Vertical Table
Model NameLAC039DD3
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)3.91
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)128x128
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)500x500x84
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)8.9/35.6
Service accessFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)1,200
Color Temperature6,500
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/160
Brightness Uniformity97％
Color Uniformity±0.003CxCy
Contrast Ratio5,000
Processing Depth (bit)14
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)50/150
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)600
Power Supply (V)100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*80,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 45°/0~80％RH

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.