LAS Fine-pitch

With a diverse line-up of displays to choose from, the LAS Fine Pitch is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Learn more now.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Fine-pitch_1521096673243_1555580761468

The LAS Fine-pitch series offers a unit case with 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as light-weight cabinet design and front serviceability for easy installation and maintenance.

D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542_1555581586594

Cableless Installation and Clean Design

Unit cases are stackable, with sockets on the top and bottom that align. Thanks to the built-in power and signal connector protruding from the top, there is no need for wiring between unit cases. With easy installation and seamless appearance, this design eliminates the need for cables or additional space.

 

D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948_1555581688811

16:9 Aspect Ratio Optimized for FHD/UHD Content

Each unit case uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content. This allows you to enjoy existing content without additional editing.V

D05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case_1554426900841_1555581793133

Easy-handling Lightweight Unit Case

It’s lightweight and easy to install, preventing damage during installation. A full set of LED screens is still lightweight, reducing strain on the structure holding the screens.

 

ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability_1562024208537_1571823316725

Front Serviceability

The product offers front access, freeing customers from needing rear access space.

 

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1554440060967_1555582029881

Reliable Operation with Signal/Power Redundancy

With an additional controller and power unit, a back-up controller activates if a signal transmission error occurs, preventing a screen blackout error (Signal Redundancy*). The product also offers Power Redundancy*. Two power units are provided in every LED unit; one activates to provide power when the other fails.

 

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569_1555582109788

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

 

 

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880_1555582205864

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259_1555582268581

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

 

 
Model NameLAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS014DB2-FLAS014DB4-F
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.261.261.4541.454
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)480 x 270480 x 270416 x 234416 x 234
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Service accessFrontFrontFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)600600600600
Color Temperature3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Brightness Uniformity≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio7,0007,0007,0007,000
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)874874874874
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,00050,000100,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

 

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Model NameLAS015DB4-FLAS018DB2-FLAS018DB4-FLAS025DB2-F
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.5751.891.892.52
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)384 x 216320 x 180320 x 180240 x 136
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Service accessFrontFrontFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)600600600600
Color Temperature3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Brightness Uniformity≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio7,0007,0007,0007,000
Processing Depth (bit)16161616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)874874874874
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*50,000100,00050,000100,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Model NameLAS015DB2-FLAS025DB4-F
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.5752.52
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)384 x 216240 x 136
Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.3
Service accessFrontFront
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)600600
Color Temperature3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)160/140160/140
Brightness Uniformity≥97％≥97％
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio7,0007,000
Processing Depth (bit)1616
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)54/18054/180
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)874874
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,0003,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)*100,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity-10° to 40°/10-80％RH-10° to 40°/10-80％RH