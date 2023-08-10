What is an Air-source Heat pump?

First of all, we need a refrigerant through which the heat will travel throughout the system. Heat from the outdoor air is absorbed into the evaporator and transferred to the refrigerant, even when it is cold outside. This is because even when outdoor temperatures are cold, there is still a good amount of energy that can be extracted from the air to be delivered into a building. For example, the heat content of air at -18°C equates to 85% of the heat contained at 21°C. Through this scientific process, the refrigerant receives heat from outdoor air and moves it into the house to provide heating and hot water.

Then, the compressor in the heat pump uses electricity to compress the refrigerant and the temperature of the refrigerant increases. The compressed, high-temperature refrigerant becomes a gas and moves to the condenser, where heat from the gas refrigerant is transferred to water. When the heat is released in the condenser and expansion valve, the gas refrigerant cools and changes back into a liquid. As this process is repeated, the heat pump provides heating and hot water indoors. This process can also be reversed to remove heat for cooling in summer.