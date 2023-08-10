We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ - Born to Game
Born to Game
Experience the joy of victory and astonishing immersion on the Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor.
45GR95QE
45'' UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor WQHD, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
*Please refer to product specification for verifying the detailed features.
LG UltraGear 48GQ900 - The 4K OLED Gaming BEAST!
Tech Chap gives his impressions of the LG UltraGear 48GQ900 (& 32GQ950) - "This is the Gaming Monitor I always wanted!"
UltraGear™, Finally Meets OLED
New 48GQ900 gaming monitor equipped with OLED Display.
Experience next-level gaming based on OLED's True Black.
Nano IPS with ATW
Exceptional Speed and Graphics for The Win
Nano IPS with Advanced True Wide Polarizer, enhances the contrast ratio and color expression, even in wide angles, to bring stunning visuals - all at UltraGears iconic 1ms (GtG) Speed.
While the player guards and shoots against 3 opponents In the fast paced FPS game, the gaming scene with IPS 1ms (GtG) response time maintains more clear images without dimming and flickering screens, comparing to the scene with IPS 5ms response time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
UHD 4K + 144Hz + 1ms (GtG)
LG UltraGear™: Gaming Monitors Without Compromise
Thanks to VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, UltraGear™ can even provide lossless UHD 4K images in 10-bit color with a 144Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable.
LG UltraGear™: Gaming Monitors Without Compromise 1
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*The DSC technology only applies to some models.
Ultra-Fast Speeds Up to 260Hz
With LG UltraGear monitors capable of lightning-fast refresh rates, you can immediatelly react to the action on the screen. Experience smoother & clearer movement, even when the game is at its most intense.
The main character is shooting at the enemy. Express a smoother, clearer image with 240hz speed.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ultra Fluid Motion
Equipped with NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ technology, LG UltraGear™ monitors provide smooth motion without tearing or stuttering, plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, smooth HDR imaging.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and Mode ‘ON’.
*Please refer to product specification for compatibility.
See the Competitive Advantage of UltraGear™ at a Glance
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual effects of features may vary due to contents and each mode.
*The features in the above videos only apply some models.
Predict the 2023 LEC Summer Split Champion and get a discount coupon
Give us your prediction!
Join the LG ULTRAGEAR X LEC Summer Event
Predict the LEC Summer Split Champion correctly and have a chance to win!
Among all correct predictions, we give away 5 x LG UltraGear™ 27GR95QE and 160 x Ocean Song Ashe Skin + Champion Bundles.