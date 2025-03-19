We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400
Key Features
- 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
- 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
- webOS
- AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalized Picture Wizard / AI Sound
- VESA ClearMR 13000 / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
- Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
STREAMING
webOS
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
AI Sound
WINNING
34-inch WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz
ClearMR 13000
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
CONNECTING
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand
The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor
Introducing the 34-inch webOS-powered smart gaming monitor with LG AI, relaxing during game breaks with effortless streaming, including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote for added convenience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
AI Picture
Sharper characters,
enhanced realism
With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.
Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimizer mode.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
AI Personalised Picture Wizard
Crafted for your taste
Pick an image you like, and AI Personalised Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound
Detect, distinguish, fine-tuned sound
Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED represents boldly darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.
The ideal curvature 800R
Immerse in the 800R curve designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. Dive into vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deeper black,
realistic colour
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut, and Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Advanced anti-glare technology certified by triple UL
LG WOLED’s advanced anti-glare technology minimises frustrating reflections and distractions, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance by maintaining consistent clarity in any lighting. Additionally, with Triple UL certification for reducing harmful blue light while preserving vivid colour tones and lifelike visuals, it provides visual comfort and a smoother gaming experience—whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Sharper gameplay from
VESA ClearMR 13000
With VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, experience every movement as sharp as a still image, thanks to dramatically reduced motion blur for unparalleled gaming clarity.
Image of a green car racing on a track.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Advanced gaming features
•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.
A 45-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Clutter-free, sleek design
The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.
Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
34GX90SA-W
-
Year
2025
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.2
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.231 x 0.231mm
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
Less than 1ms GtG
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
800R
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
Others (Features)
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440x1440@240Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NOFV
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Output
13.5A
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x580.4x291.8(UP)/784.1x470.4x291.8(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1x358.3x167.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
927 x 295 x 550mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.5
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
NO
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES
SMART FEATURES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
