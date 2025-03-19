Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 240Hz WQHD Curved Smart Gaming Monitor | webOS, 0.03ms (GtG), 240Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 400

34GX90SA-W

  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear perspective view
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • +15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view
  • -15 degree top view
  • +15 degree top view
  • close-up view of the rear emblem
  • close-up view of ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
-15 degree top view
+15 degree top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
  • 240Hz refresh rate/ 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • webOS
  • AI Picture / Dynamic Tone Mapping / AI Personalized Picture Wizard / AI Sound
  • VESA ClearMR 13000 / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
More
STREAMING WINNING CONNECTING
UltraGear™ OLED GX9s Logo image.



Streaming to Gaming
240Hz Curved OLED Smart

Front image of the UltraGear™ 45gx90sa gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Image-summary

STREAMING

webOS

AI Picture

Dynamic Tone Mapping 

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

AI Sound

WINNING

34-inch WQHD Curved OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 & DCI-P3 98.5%

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz

ClearMR 13000

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

CONNECTING

USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1

LG Switch app

Sleek design with clutter-free L stand

Tap anchor-streaming.

The webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor

Introducing the 34-inch webOS-powered smart gaming monitor with LG AI, relaxing during game breaks with effortless streaming, including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote for added convenience.

The video shows a front-facing monitor on a desk, alternating between webOS images and gameplay visuals.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

*Applies only to content produced in a 21:9 aspect ratio. For streaming content, platform restrictions may apply.

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

AI Picture

Sharper characters,
enhanced realism

With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.

Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Not available in PC connection and Game Optimizer mode.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Come alive with brightness and contrast

Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

AI Personalised Picture Wizard

Crafted for your taste

Pick an image you like, and AI Personalised Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.

Animated video of AI Personalised Picture Wizard function in action.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound

Detect, distinguish, fine-tuned sound

Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Tap anchor-winning.

UltraWide view with deep black OLED

The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED represents boldly darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colours for gameplay in any environment.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from QHD to WQHD.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

The brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimising light efficiency and minimising loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%). With Delta E ≦ 2 colour accuracy, it ensures vivid, true-to-life colours for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

The ideal curvature 800R

Immerse in the 800R curve designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. Dive into vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

An animated video transitioning from a front view to a top view of a curved monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Deeper black,
realistic colour

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) colour gamut, and Delta E ≦2 colour accuracy ensures that colours are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Advanced anti-glare technology certified by triple UL

LG WOLED’s advanced anti-glare technology minimises frustrating reflections and distractions, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance by maintaining consistent clarity in any lighting. Additionally, with Triple UL certification for reducing harmful blue light while preserving vivid colour tones and lifelike visuals, it provides visual comfort and a smoother gaming experience—whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate.

0.03ms (GtG) speed,
240Hz smooth gameplay

To bring you a swift 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 240Hz refresh rate, reducing reverse ghosting for crystal-clear, fluid visuals. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Sharper gameplay from
VESA ClearMR 13000

With VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, experience every movement as sharp as a still image, thanks to dramatically reduced motion blur for unparalleled gaming clarity.

Image of a green car racing on a track.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Advanced gaming features

•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.

•Black Stabiliser brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.

•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy. 

•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Tap anchor-connecting

All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.

A 45-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.

This animated video shows how the LG Switch app optimizes the monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

Easy to optimise effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can easily split the display into up to 11 options, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. Plus, you can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Clutter-free, sleek design

The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimise dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.

Curved gaming monitor displaying an action-adventure game in a vibrant gaming setup with purple lighting and a PC tower nearby.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Borderless design icon.

Borderless design

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

INFO

  • Product name

    34GX90SA-W

  • Year

    2025

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.2

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.231 x 0.231mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    Less than 1ms GtG

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • Others (Features)

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440x1440@240Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NOFV

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Output

    13.5A

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1x580.4x291.8(UP)/784.1x470.4x291.8(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    784.1x358.3x167.1

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    927 x 295 x 550mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    15.5

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

SMART FEATURES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

