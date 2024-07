*Voice command feature may require third-party subscriptions and is subject to their terms and conditions of use. Voice-enables smart speaker device is not included.

*LG ThinQ® app is available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Date connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit https://www.lg.com/uk/support/thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

*Energy consumption is calculated in accordance with EN 625552:2020 which requires the MoodUPs LED lighting feature be inactive (turned off) during testing and energy consumption may vary depending pn usage and when MoodUP function is activated.