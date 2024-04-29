Nick: If it's a working day, I always kick off with either classical music or ambient music. After lunch, I'll go for more lo-fi beats, and when it gets to the end of the day I'll listen to folk, pop, R&B, grime - anything that I’m inspired by or feeling at the minute. Having music that complements your environment can make you feel calm, it can make you feel motivated, it can make you want to party at times. Making sure you've got the right speaker with the right sound is very important for it. I use this speaker called the XBoom for its sound quality. It actually has an app that changes the lighting, too. I set different lighting to suit the mood and the music that I'm listening to. For me, it's the ideal companion for my day-to-day.