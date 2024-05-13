We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bring the
STADIUM
VIBES Home
Dive into the world of football
fandom with our guide to
creating
the perfect home viewing party.
With the new
OLED evo TV, every
goal and celebration comes to life
like never before.
13.05.2024 ~ 11.06.2024
* Benefits applicable exclusively during
Monthly LG May promotion
OLED TV Benefit
up to 20% discount offered on purchase of OLED TV.
PROMOTION ITEMS
OLED65G45LW, OLED55G45LW, OLED65C44LA, OLED55C44LA,
OLED55G36LA, OLED65C34LA, OLED65C36LC, OLED55C34LA
The Monthly LG offer for
May has expired.
Hi, I'm
Janis
Danner
A content creator who is a former professional football player and remains a passionate fan of the sport.
Hi, I'm Janis Danner. Before I started my current job as a content creator I gathered a total of 20 years of experience as a former professional football player. Although I don’t play actively anymore, I still consider myself a true football fan — my love for the game is as strong as ever before.
Make Memories
Together
As one of the biggest football events approaches, I, an avid football enthusiast, find myself once again unable to secure tickets — a familiar disappointment. However, instead of lamenting this setback, I am excited to host a football gathering at home. This year's event promises to be meticulously planned, with curated refreshments and captivating viewing arrangements. I extend a warm invitation to fellow enthusiasts to join me in celebrating the spirit of the game and creating unforgettable memories together amidst the jubilant fervor of football fandom.
Dive into my tips to prepare the Home Stadium Party with me!
How to Host an
Enjoyable
Football Party at Home
All Depends on the
Right
Setup!
There is no doubt that the centrepiece of every football party is the TV. And the new LG OLED G4 TV surpasses all expectations: unparalleled picture and sound quality meets elegant design. The ultra slim 65 inch TV transfers Stadium Vibes right to my living room with its extra vivid colours due to the Brightness Boosting Algorithm. I rely on LG’s innovative technology packed into a uniquely tailored chipset — no wonder their OLED TV is no.1 in the world.* Also, I can easily access any platform of choice thanks to the impeccable menu features. The party can begin!
*for 11 years on RTB
Set the
Mood
I always like to rekindle my old passion by playing football on the pitch. It certainly heightens my excitement for the watch party later on. As soon as the crew gathers at my place, we put our jerseys on ‒ a must for every football party! We completely dive into the thrill of the game. The adrenaline surges, the cheers are loud. Each pass and each goal ignites the atmosphere with electric energy and forge unforgettable memories with my football squad.
Fuel Up ‒
Have a Bite
Good food, good mood! To keep the energy high we love to have a great selection of nourishments ready: Smash Burger or Tacos are in high demand amongst my group of friends. My personal fav? The caramelised onions for a little sweetness in the burger. This type of finger food is the best choice as it’s easy to prepare and can be individually arranged. Also, we have chips and sweet snacks around for some variety. A cold German beer is the perfect addition to the menu. Cheers!
After the Game is
Before the
Game
Until the final whistle blows and our team emerges victorious, we savour the electrifying atmosphere and fully enjoy the “home-stadium vibes”. To me, this is part due to the peace of mind I have as the OLED TV is backed by a 5-year panel warranty. I’m also amazed by the unmatched synergy of the LG TV and the LG Soundbar as well as the immersive 360° Sound which adapts itself to the respective space thanks to AI Optimisation. Because we’re still so moved by the match, we make sure to check out the game’s highlights and are already making plans for the next football evening. It can't come soon enough!
A New Football
Experience with the
4K OLED TV
Television is the ultimate form of home entertainment. And with LG's set of OLED TV and soundbar with subwoofer the experience becomes even more sublime. This football party isn't just about the game; it's a refreshing social experience where enthusiasts connect over their shared love for the sport. So, embrace hosting your own gatherings at home - knowing that the harmonious setup of an LG TV and an LG soundbar provides you with unrivalled thrill.
