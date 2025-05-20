At LG, we’ve asked ourselves: what should AI exist for?

Our answer is clear. AI should do more than process information—it should enhance your everyday life in meaningful ways.

For us, AI isn’t just Artificial Intelligence, it’s Affectionate Intelligence.

It listens, learns, and understands you, adapting to your needs to make life smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable.

With LG AI, innovation meets care—helping you feel truly supported in your day-to-day moments.