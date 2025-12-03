About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UK partner

UK partner

Exclusive Partners
pricing from LG

Get access to great offers with an LG partner account.

Exclusive Partners <br>pricing from LG Join UsExclusive Partners <br>pricing from LG Sign In

Benefits of the Partner Shop

Willkommensrabatt

Free Delivery

Enjoy free delivery on all orders with no minimum spend. Additional fees may apply based on region

Kostenlose Lieferung

Exclusive Business Deals

Discover exclusive offers all year-round to support your business

How it works

1. Check Your Company Status

Verify with your employer if the agreement between your company and LG has been signed

2. Create an LG Partner Account

Use your company email to sign up to the LG Partner Shop

3. Shop and Save

Discover exclusive LG offers and discounts

Get amazing deals at LG's Partner Shop

For partner employees with LG corporate agreement

Join Us

FAQs

Q1. Who is eligible to use our exclusive LG offers?

Authorised partners who signed the agreement with LGE UK, and their nominated beneficiaries (employees or clients).

Q2. What are the benefits of registering for the exclusive LGE UK Shop?

As a member of the exclusive LGE UK Shop you will access exclusive offers and benefits, that are not available in our regular LGE UK Shop online.

Q3. How can I register with the exclusive LGE UK Shop?

If your organisation signed a contract with LGE, please use your official domain email to register for the exclusive LGE UK Shop.

Q4. How can I sign my company up to the exclusive LGE UK Shop?

To help your company join our exclusive shop, please ask your company representative to contact our team to discuss contract details: onlineshopuk@lge.com

Q5. Can I use my exclusive LGE UK Shop with general LGE offers online?

The offers cannot be combined, unless otherwise mentioned in T&Cs.