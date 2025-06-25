We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Affectionate Intelligence
Less artificial,
more human.
Life's Good with LG AI
Life isn't always easy. And we humans aren't perfect. We shrink our favourite sweaters.
Leave phones in the car. Forget that important meeting.
At LG we get that. Which is why our AI is designed around humans to help us be, well, more human.
So in an industry that talks about technology first we're going to say something different.
Something a little more human.
LG Affectionate Intelligence aims to be a different kind of AI, committed to being technology-forward while always human-centered.
LG AI is in tune with your life at every moment, whether you are at home, at work, or on the go, making it a bit easier and more delightful, making Life Good
LG's Affectionate Intelligence is not just a technology that understands us but genuinely cares for you. Our connected* devices and services worldwide enrich our AI in real-time. This enables us to analyze behavioral patterns and garner valuable insights through orchestrated processes, ultimately elevating customer experiences, ensuring you get the very most out of our devices.
- Home, smart home
- Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human. Learn More
- Work, behind the scenes
- Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you. Learn More
- Drive into the future
- Stay connected like never before - control your home devices effortlessly with LG AI no matter where the road takes you. Learn More
