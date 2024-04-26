Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Optimism your feed

Bring a smile back to your social media

Watch the Film
Menschen genießen Camping mit Lächeln und Optimismus. Menschen genießen Camping mit Lächeln und Optimismus. Menschen genießen Camping mit Lächeln und Optimismus.
Have you noticed your algorithm has gotten a little unpredictable?
  • Rosa Spirale Symbol.

    When you get bored, do you find yourself scrolling through social media? It used to be fun, but now it often feels like we're stuck in an algorithm loop..

  • Emoji mit einem traurigen Ausdruck.

    The numbers don't lie: Our survey showed that 45% of people felt they received a similar or greater amount of negative content in their feeds compared to positive content. Additionally, 25% of people felt that negative content in their feeds increased their anxiety and made them unhappy.1).1)

  • LG's lächelndes Gesichtslogo.

    As LG is all about 'Life's Good', we took this seriously. With Optimism your Feed, we shed optimism on your feed to make it a place you can truly enjoy.

  • Smartphone-Symbol.

    So, where can you find these positive things? Right here. While enjoying the playlist LG has curated, you can bring a smile back to your algorithm.

  • 1) Survey Methodology

    • Timings : 26.04.2024 - 02.05.2024
    • Countries : USA, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UAE, KSA, Vietnam, South Korea, India, Australia
    • Method : Quantitative questionnaire online survey through Dynata’s proprietary panel

Let the optimism begin!

Mann trägt eine bunte Jacke, eine rote Mütze und rosa Schuhe, lächelt und posiert drinnen.
Eine Frau spricht in einem Auto mit dem Text „Mir geht es gut, egal was passiert“ unten.
Nahaufnahme eines überraschten Präriehundes, die für einen lustigen Ausdruck sorgt.
Eine Person liest ein Buch in einem gemütlichen, mit Pflanzen dekorierten Raum, der Wärme und Ruhe ausstrahlt.
Frau mit langen dunklen Haaren lächelt und hält ein Stück Sushi nah an die Kamera.
Eine Gruppe von Menschen die das Beisammensein genießen. Momente der Verbundenheit und Freude werden dadurch hervorgehoben.
Eine Frau mit blauer Brille und rotem Pullover lächelt mit dem Text „HAPPY SCROLLING“ am unteren Rand.
Ein Mann in einem leuchtend gelben Outfit, der den Daumen nach oben streckt und damit Zuversicht und Freude ausdrückt.

How to join
#optimismyourfeed

Bild des Bildschirms der TikTok-Wiedergabeliste lge_lifesgood, Optimism your feed.

Step 1

Search for @lge_lifesgood in Tiktok or click the link below. Find Optimism your feed and get scrolling!

Bildschirmbild des Likens und Kommentierens der Wiedergabeliste life's good auf TikTok.

Step 2

If find content enjoyable, engage with it by tapping, liking, or commenting and sharing. This will give your algorithm that extra boost.

Bildschirmfoto vom Teilen der life's good-Wiedergabeliste auf TikTok.

Step 3

Share this playlist with your friends and family whose feeds could do with a glow up!

Click here for the playlist

TikTok
YouTube

Introducing our optimism squad

Xavier Mortimer

Der Magier Xavier Mortimer streckt dramatisch seine Hand aus.

Optimism is an inspiration. I want to make people smile.

Xavier Mortimer

Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

Tina Choi hält spielerisch ein Stück Kimbap an ihr Auge.

I want to make my viewers' lives good, through consuming content.

Tina Choi (Doobydobap)

Casey Fiesler

Casey Fiesler trägt ein Headset und strahlt dabei über beide Ohren.

We can choose to watch more positive content.

Casey Fiesler

Karol Stefanini

Karol Stefanni lächelt und hält einen weißen Stift.

Happy to help make social media a good place again.

Karol Stefanini

Victoria Browne

Victoria Browne lächelt sanft und stützt ihr Kinn auf ihre Hand.

You have every right/ability to be present in your life!

Victoria Browne

Josh Harmon

Josh Harmon hält sich die Ohren vor einem Schlagzeug im Scheinwerferlicht zu.

Better content leads to a better life.

Josh Harmon

Spread your optimism vibe in social media!

What brings a smile to your face? What is the most memorable moment in your life that you'll never forget? Share your optimism moments in your daily life with us. Let’s make a movement to spread optimism on social media! #Optimismyourfeed #LifesGood

Instagram story
Step1

Tap @lg_global story highlight named #LifesGood

Bildschirmfoto von lg_global Instagram.
Step 2

Tap "Add yours" sticker to share your optimism moments

Bildschirmfoto der Auswahl eines Fotos für eine Instagram-Story.
Step 3

Tag @lg_global and upload it to your story

Bildschirmfoto des Postens einer Instagram-Story.
Share your optimism
Zwei Menschen mit Schnorchelausrüstung unter Wasser, die entspannt chillen.
Lächelnde Frau in einem rosa Kapuzenpullover beim Joggen an einem sonnigen Tag.
Eine zufriedene, schlafende orangefarbene Katze kuschelnd.
Ein lachendes Kind mit einem breiten Lächeln.
Join the movement

Learn more on our stories

Why we embrace bold optimism?
Explore the reasons behind our strong belief.

Discover Life's Good