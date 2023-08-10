We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V Split
Why LG Split
Flexible Installation
Available in many sizes fit for any home, the refrigerant pipes extend up to 50m to seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor unit. Wall-mounted or floor-standing type indoor unit with a water tank and hydronic components saves space in your home.
Reliable Heating
The Split system with R1 Compressor’s energy efficiency increases the performance and reliability of heating and hot water while reducing the cost. Refrigerant piping enables hydronic components to be located indoors, preventing pipes from freezing in winter.
* Please note that Split 4/6 kW models are not supported by R1 Compressor.
LG ThinQ
Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.
* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.