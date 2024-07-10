We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stay Cool with Winning
Mocktails
Refrigerator-Friendly Recipes
Prepare for Summer Global Sports Event with Mocktail Recipes
curated by our editor, aided by the trusted LG InstaView™ Refrigerator.
Monthly LG | July
10.07.2024 ~ 31.07.2024
Promotion Items
GBG719MDNN, GSXV91BSAE
GSXV91MCAE
Benefit 1.Refrigerator
Free delivery, Installation, Disposal
- * With the purchase of eligible refrigerator products, enjoy complimentary delivery, installation, and disposal services.
Promotion Items
Benefit 2.OLED C4
Discount and Extended 5 years Warranty
- * When you purchase eligible TV products, receive a 50% discount on select soundbar models. Plus, benefit from a five-year warranty on your TV purchase.
Are you ready to enjoy
the Olympic Season with
your refreshing drink
of choice?
These non-alcoholic cocktails are great if you’re tired of sticking to the same go-to beverages and will instantly boost your mood with their incredible flavours.
Let's elevate your at-home sports-watching experience with a sip of sophistication!
*Advertisement
Works as a Social Media Manager
And is Currently on parental leave, thus
enjoying non-alcoholic cocktails.
About one year ago, I had my first child. Hence, I recently started crafting mocktails at home and my LG fridge freezer is my ideal helper. My favourite feature? Most certainly the InstaView™-Window. I find it convenient not having to constantly open and close the fridge door. Now, a simple double-knock lets me peek inside. Also, I like that its LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ technologies maintain consistent fridge temperatures, keeping all my mocktail ingredients fresh for longer. And its ultra-sleek design as well as the premium metallic decoration truly speak for itself.
But enough gushing! Let’s move on to my favourite mocktail recipes at the moment.
Citrus Delight
This drink has become my new favourite, and the citrusy freshness makes it the perfect game-day pairing! Whirring up a combination of frozen peeled oranges as well as one lemon with maple syrup, salt and ca. 6 ice cubes, resulting in a perfect mixture of sweet and sour. Optionally, you may infuse some slow-melting ice balls with whichever herb you prefer to enhance the flavour. Top it off by garnishing the glasses with orange and lemon wedges or wheels and there you have your citrus delight.
2 large oranges, plus wedges for serving
1 large lemon, plus wedges for serving
1 tbsp. pure maple syrup
1 tsp. salt.
To create the perfect mocktail, ice is key. I prefer to serve my mocktails with LG's exclusive Craft Ice™ balls! They look great and last longer than other ice cubes I’ve used. If I need another type of ice, my LG refrigerator’s UVnano™ dispenser has quite a selection to choose from. I can just press a button and enjoy fresh ice straight from the refrigerator - without ice trays! Plus, the dispenser is self-cleansing and therefore very hygienic.
Overall, this LG side-by-side refrigerator makes my signature mocktail taste like a dream come true.
Grapefruit Refresher
After one sweet and sour drink, here comes a bitter one. This mocktail’s palate is more balanced. Pour the grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and lemon puree (made from whole preserved lemons including the bitter rind) into a small pitcher and shake well. Then, serve in a glass which is decorated with grapefruit wheels and contains a few Craft Ice™ balls. Finally, add club soda to your liking ‒ et voilà.
200 ml fresh grapefruit juice
½ tbsp. fresh lime juice
1 tsp. lemon puree
Club soda and grapefruit and lime wheels (for serving)
Another great feature is the LG ThinQ™ app. When I would like to enjoy a mocktail as soon as I come home. I can already activate the ice-creation process via IcePlus™ whilst I’m on my way. I simply push one button or use voice commands, which is super convenient.
With the LG ThinQ™ smart app, I can adjust the temperature to ensure optimal conditions for the ingredients I already have. Lastly, LG ThinQ™ sends out small alerts to notify me in case I forgot to close the door of my LG fridge freezer properly. What can I say?
Thanks to this, I can fully engage in savouring mocktails and watching the Olympics whilst trusting ThinQ™ to manage my LG products efficiently ‒ anytime, anywhere!
BerryKombuchaSpritzer
6 fresh blackberries,
strawberries or
raspberries for garnishing
50 gramm mint or basil leaves
1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
½ tsp salt
1 L Kombucha
Check out this recipe that perfectly captures the sweetness of victory! When making a ‘Berry-Kombucha-Spritzer’, I like to create a skewer garnish and as a yummy little snack. Did you know that Kombucha is fermented tea, which contains probiotics which may benefit your health in different ways all whilst tasting fizzy and sweet.
Sit back, sip and enjoy
with LG OLED
Now that the mocktails are ready, I’m all set to enjoy watching the games with the World's No.1 OLED LG TV*!
Utilising LG's exclusive AI processor, it enhances the feeling and emotions as if you're right at the front row of the stadium. In combination with my LG OLED 65 inch TV’s screen size, as well as its Brightness Boost effect, watching the game becomes a truly immersive experience. Through these mocktail recipes, I hope I could inspire you in exploring new tastes to enjoy. Cheers to the Global Sports Event!
*for 11 years on RTB
Behind the Scenes :Crafting Game day Mocktails
Get an insider look at the editor’s process for crafting
delicious, Sports event-inspired mocktails.
The editor makes 3 different mocktails using ingredients from the LG InstaView American fridge and enjoys wathching sports game in the living room.
Promotion Items
GBG719MDNN, GSXV91BSAE
GSXV91MCAE
Benefit 1.Refrigerator
Free delivery, Installation, Disposal
- * With the purchase of eligible refrigerator products, enjoy complimentary delivery, installation, and disposal services.
Promotion Items
Benefit 2.OLED C4
Discount and Extended 5 years Warranty
- * When you purchase eligible TV products, receive a 50% discount on select soundbar models. Plus, benefit from a five-year warranty on your TV purchase.
The Coupon code has been copied to the clipboard.