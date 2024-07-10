Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A woman making a well decorated mocktail drink in the kitchen with ingredients scattered on the table.

Stay Cool with Winning
Mocktails
Refrigerator-Friendly Recipes

Prepare for Summer Global Sports Event with Mocktail Recipes
curated by our editor, aided by the trusted LG InstaView™ Refrigerator.

Monthly LG | July

10.07.2024 ~ 31.07.2024

LG InstaView American refrigerator with glass door on the right top allowing to see inside the fridge.

Promotion Items

GSXV90MCDE, GMV960NNME
GBG719MDNN, GSXV91BSAE
GSXV91MCAE

Benefit 1.

Refrigerator

Free delivery, Installation, Disposal

  • * With the purchase of eligible refrigerator products, enjoy complimentary delivery, installation, and disposal services.
C4 OLED TV

Promotion Items

USC9S, G1, GX, US70TR, US95TR, USG10TY, US60T, SQC1, US70TR, US77TY, US90TY, US90TR

Benefit 2.

OLED C4

Discount and Extended 5 years Warranty

  • * When you purchase eligible TV products, receive a 50% discount on select soundbar models.

    Plus, benefit from a five-year warranty on your TV purchase.

Are you ready to enjoy
the Olympic Season with
your refreshing drink
of choice?

These non-alcoholic cocktails are great if you’re tired of sticking to the same go-to beverages and will instantly boost your mood with their incredible flavours.
Let's elevate your at-home sports-watching experience with a sip of sophistication!

*Advertisement

Segment of grapefruit and a mocktail made with grapefruit right.
The editor sitting on the desk smiling.
MocktailRecipes! My Go-To Game day
Special Editor Helena Kling

Works as a Social Media Manager
And is Currently on parental leave, thus
enjoying non-alcoholic cocktails.

About one year ago, I had my first child. Hence, I recently started crafting mocktails at home and my LG fridge freezer is my ideal helper. My favourite feature? Most certainly the InstaView™-Window. I find it convenient not having to constantly open and close the fridge door. Now, a simple double-knock lets me peek inside. Also, I like that its LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ technologies maintain consistent fridge temperatures, keeping all my mocktail ingredients fresh for longer. And its ultra-sleek design as well as the premium metallic decoration truly speak for itself.

But enough gushing! Let’s move on to my favourite mocktail recipes at the moment.

01

Citrus Delight

This drink has become my new favourite, and the citrusy freshness makes it the perfect game-day pairing! Whirring up a combination of frozen peeled oranges as well as one lemon with maple syrup, salt and ca. 6 ice cubes, resulting in a perfect mixture of sweet and sour. Optionally, you may infuse some slow-melting ice balls with whichever herb you prefer to enhance the flavour. Top it off by garnishing the glasses with orange and lemon wedges or wheels and there you have your citrus delight.

Woman blending ice and ingredients.
A glass of mocktail made with oranges as the main ingredient.
Recipe Ingredients for 2 Servings!

2 large oranges, plus wedges for serving
1 large lemon, plus wedges for serving
1 tbsp. pure maple syrup
1 tsp. salt.

Top it off with Craft Ice™

To create the perfect mocktail, ice is key. I prefer to serve my mocktails with LG's exclusive Craft Ice™ balls! They look great and last longer than other ice cubes I’ve used. If I need another type of ice, my LG refrigerator’s UVnano™ dispenser has quite a selection to choose from. I can just press a button and enjoy fresh ice straight from the refrigerator - without ice trays! Plus, the dispenser is self-cleansing and therefore very hygienic.
Overall, this LG side-by-side refrigerator makes my signature mocktail taste like a dream come true.

LG InstaView™ American refrigerator.
Craft ices.
A woman knocking on the glass door of LG InstaView American refrigerator to see the inside of the fridge.
A woman uses the ThinQ app in the living room sitting on the couch which is right next to the LG InstaView American refrigerator.
front light on food view
GSXV90MCDE
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,799.99
Save £800.00
£1,999.99
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black Learn More Buy Now
Fornt_On
GMV960NNME
MoodUP™ | 617L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Colour Changing LED
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£4,499.99
MoodUP™ | 617L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Colour Changing LED Learn More Buy Now
Front view
GBG719MDNN
MoodUP™ | 352L | Tall Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | D Rated | Colour Changing LED
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,200.00
MoodUP™ | 352L | Tall Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | D Rated | Colour Changing LED Learn More Buy Now
front light on food view
GSXV91BSAE
InstaView Door-in-Door | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,299.99
Save £699.99
£1,600.00
InstaView Door-in-Door | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel Learn More Buy Now
GSXV91MCAE-front view
GSXV91MCAE
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV91MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,499.99
Save £800.00
£1,699.99
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV91MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black Learn More Buy Now
02

Grapefruit Refresher

After one sweet and sour drink, here comes a bitter one. This mocktail’s palate is more balanced. Pour the grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice and lemon puree (made from whole preserved lemons including the bitter rind) into a small pitcher and shake well. Then, serve in a glass which is decorated with grapefruit wheels and contains a few Craft Ice™ balls. Finally, add club soda to your liking ‒ et voilà.

A woman putting grapefruits and a lime inside a tall glass, fruits, herbs and a bowl of ices are scattered around the glass.
Recipe Ingredients for 2 Servings!

200 ml fresh grapefruit juice
½ tbsp. fresh lime juice
1 tsp. lemon puree
Club soda and grapefruit and lime wheels (for serving)

Chill, Connect
Connect and play With LG ThinQ™
A woman holding her phone with LG ThinQ app opended to adjust the temperature of the LG InstaView American refrigerator.

Another great feature is the LG ThinQ™ app. When I would like to enjoy a mocktail as soon as I come home. I can already activate the ice-creation process via IcePlus™ whilst I’m on my way. I simply push one button or use voice commands, which is super convenient.

With the LG ThinQ™ smart app, I can adjust the temperature to ensure optimal conditions for the ingredients I already have. Lastly, LG ThinQ™ sends out small alerts to notify me in case I forgot to close the door of my LG fridge freezer properly. What can I say?

Thanks to this, I can fully engage in savouring mocktails and watching the Olympics whilst trusting ThinQ™ to manage my LG products efficiently ‒ anytime, anywhere!

03

BerryKombuchaSpritzer

Recipe Ingredients for 2 Servings!

6 fresh blackberries,
strawberries or
raspberries for garnishing
50 gramm mint or basil leaves
1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
½ tsp salt
1 L Kombucha

A glass of purple mocktail with fruit skewers on the top of the glass.

Check out this recipe that perfectly captures the sweetness of victory! When making a ‘Berry-Kombucha-Spritzer’, I like to create a skewer garnish and as a yummy little snack. Did you know that Kombucha is fermented tea, which contains probiotics which may benefit your health in different ways all whilst tasting fizzy and sweet.

A woman is placing strawberries, blueberries, and herbs into a tall glass jar, with glass bowls filled with ingredients surrounding her.
A woman taking out a lemon infront of the LG InstaVeiw American refrigerator door opened.
A woman getting a cup of water from LG InstaView American refrigerator water dispencer.

Sit back, sip and enjoy with LG OLED

A woman watching a sports game on an LG OLED TV in the living room, holding a mocktail, with an LG InstaView refrigerator next to the TV wall.

Now that the mocktails are ready, I’m all set to enjoy watching the games with the World's No.1 OLED LG TV*!
Utilising LG's exclusive AI processor, it enhances the feeling and emotions as if you're right at the front row of the stadium. In combination with my LG OLED 65 inch TV’s screen size, as well as its Brightness Boost effect, watching the game becomes a truly immersive experience. Through these mocktail recipes, I hope I could inspire you in exploring new tastes to enjoy. Cheers to the Global Sports Event!

*for 11 years on RTB

Front view of LG OLED evo OLED77C44LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
OLED77C44LA
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£3,799.99
Save £500.01
£3,299.98
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024 Learn More Buy Now
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED65C44LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
OLED65C44LA
65 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,699.99
Save £400.01
£2,299.98
65 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024 Learn More Buy Now
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED55C44LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
OLED55C44LA
55 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£1,899.99
Save £300.01
£1,599.98
55 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024 Learn More Buy Now
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED48C44LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
OLED48C44LA
48 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£1,499.99
Save £200.01
£1,299.98
48 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024 Learn More Buy Now
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED42C44LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
OLED42C44LA
42 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£1,399.99
Save £200.01
£1,199.98
42 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024 Learn More Buy Now

Behind the Scenes :Crafting Game day Mocktails

Get an insider look at the editor’s process for crafting
delicious, Sports event-inspired mocktails.

The editor makes 3 different mocktails using ingredients from the LG InstaView American fridge and enjoys wathching sports game in the living room.

