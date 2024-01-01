We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Much to adore. The fridge with more.
Colour collection
Browse fun colours to perfectly capture your mood.
Music collection
Make your fridge the ultimate party accessory.
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside without losing cool air.
LG ThinQ™
Control and monitor your fridge from your device.
Colour collection
Let your mood set the vibe
Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ™ app.*
Thousands of colour combinations!
Create your perfect colour story from over thousands of different combinations inside the LG ThinQ™ app.
*LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. Visit lg.com/uk/lg
thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in UK. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.
Music collection
Lights. Music. Party.
Use Party Mode to play your favourite songs or choose from fridge’s extensive music collection.
Lighting that grooves with you
Experience lights that move in time with your music, creating the perfect party companion.
Image showing sound waves behind the product
Built-in Bluetooth
Easily connect to built-in speakers via Bluetooth.
A panel with a Bluetooth speaker displayed enlarged with a Bluetooth speaker
Enjoy the music you love
Stream your favourite music from your smart device through Fridge’s speakers.
Music object icons are displayed around the product
*Bluetooth 5.0 compatible.
InstaView™
Giving life to your ingredients
Elevate your time in the kitchen with a fridge that keeps your food fresh.
A variety of foods are shown
Knock twice to see inside
See inside for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to help keep food fresher.
Image of knocking on Instaview twice
Cools from front and back
Cold air circulates around your food from both the front and back for effective cooling and enhanced freshness.
Cold air flowing in the refrigerator
*Product image for reference and understanding only; actual product may vary.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Discover Wi-Fi-enabled appliances that you can control and monitor with your smartphone and voice commands.
People are associated with the product using ThinQ
Stay notified
For those moments when you forget to close the refrigerator door, receive key notifications to your smartphone from the LG ThinQ™ app.
An alarm pops up next to the people at the party
Manage your life
Easily check fridge's energy usage and explore other product features from your smartphone.
An energy graph is shown next to the person opening the refrigerator
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*App image for reference and understanding only; actual app image may vary.
Lifestyle
Made to match every mood
MoodUP™ fridge complements any atmosphere, whether with moods, seasonal vibes, or interior styles.
Live in colour
Bring flavor to your kitchen with fresh food and food and funky lights.
For any room
Liven up your living room with colour combinations to suit your space.
Your party partner
Use your fridge’s lights and music to add the perfect finishing touch to any party.
FAQ
What is the default colour of the door when the door colour is turned off?
When the door colour is turned off, the default colours for the door are Lux Gray (top) and Lux White (bottom). The matte glass material has a stone pattern, so you can appreciate the beauty of the door material without having to turn on the door’s color.
How can I set different colours for each door of the refrigerator?
After selecting the refrigerator in the ThinQ app, you can go to the ‘Colour Collection' -> ‘My Selection' menu to set different colours for each door. For a harmonious colour combination, the upper and lower door colours are categorized separately.
How long does the selected colour stay on?
The colour stays on for 30 minutes from the last door opening or proximity sensor detection. You can adjust the duration of the colour display in the ThinQ app.
If you want to keep the colour on after 30 minutes, you can approach the refrigerator approximately 60 cm from the front to extend the display time.
How do the Bluetooth speakers work with the ‘Music Collection’?
To operate the Bluetooth speaker, press and hold the ‘BT Speaker' button located at the top of the refrigerator for 3 seconds. Then, you can select the built-in music theme from the ‘Music Collection’ through the ThinQ app. Additionally, after connecting to the Bluetooth speaker with a smart device, you can also stream music from your preferred music app.
What colours are displayed when the ‘Music Flow’ and ‘Music Bounce’ modes are activated?
In ‘Music Flow’ mode, the colour sequences displayed are Clementine (top) and Cream White (bottom) -> Paris Sunset -> Waikiki -> Sunset Vibes. In ‘Music Bounce’ mode, the colour sequences displayed are Pop 1 -> Pop 3 -> Pop 2.
What is the maximum duration for the 'Music Flow’ and ‘Music Bounce’ modes?
There is no maximum duration for the ‘Music Flow’ and ‘Music Bounce’ modes, and they will remain active throughout music playback. If there is no music playing, a notification will appear after 10 minutes informing you that ‘Party Mode’ has ended, and the display will return to the pre-set colour combination.
How much heat does it generate?
The panels are equipped with heat dissipation technology, so the heat generated is very minimal. If you touch it with your hand after leaving it on for a long time, it will feel slightly warm.
What is the lifespan of the LED components?
The LED device used in the door panel has a lifespan of approximately 10 years. Based on a survey of door opening frequency among actual refrigerator users, the maximum number of daily fridge door openings is about 41 times. If the LED is set to be on for 30 minutes per opening, the daily duration of LED operation is approximately 11 hours. With this usage pattern, the fridge’s LED components can last for about 10 years.
Could the LED panel on the door break easily?
The LED panel is installed inside the door as part of the MoodUP feature, but the external material of the door is the same strength as a conventional glass fridge door. There is minimal risk of the door breaking or being damaged during use.
How do I clean and maintain the door panels?
You can clean and maintain the door panel using water wipes or a damp cloth, just like a regular refrigerator. The product is designed to withstand moisture from cleaning without any issues.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
617
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
320
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Lux Gray-Lux White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
-
Product Type
Multi Door
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Counter Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (L)
617
-
Volume Freezer (L)
233
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
384
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Lux Gray-Lux White
-
Handle Type
Square Handle
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Climate Class
N-T
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
320
-
Sound Power (Grade)
C
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Top + Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Folding shelf
1-step folding
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084786104
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
697
-
Depth with handle (mm)
687
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1757
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1865
-
Product Weight (kg)
158
-
Packing Weight (kg)
168
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1865 x 687
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
