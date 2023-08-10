About Cookies on This Site

5year_warranty_banner_Hero_1600_D

Let LG Take a Load off Your Mind

Make your life easier with a free 5 Year Warranty on selected LG Laundry Appliances.

At LG, as well as providing innovative solutions to enhance your day to day life, we take pride in the quality and durability of our products.

We also know that reliability and peace of mind matters to our customers, that’s why we’ve introduced a new exclusive 5 Year Warranty on selected Laundry products.

To claim your extended warranty, you simply register your product within 90 days of purchase as usual on our site, then upload your proof of purchase to complete your application.

Please note your extended warranty is not immediately applied to your account. Don't worry, this is because we're hard at work processing this for you.

From here, we will check all details are correct (we may need to contact you to confirm some details.) Your extended warranty is then manually processed, and finally you will receive an email confirmation of your exclusive free 5 Years Extended Warranty.

Rest assured your standard two years warranty is still valid whilst this is being processed. Get started by clicking 'Register your product' below.

Register your product

*Products must be purchased as per the Promotional Periods listed in the terms.

 

Please allow up to one month for the process to be completed. The extended warranty period will not be displayed within your account/registered products, however please be assured that once you receive the extended warranty confirmation, this means it has been applied to your product.

Terms and Conditions apply.

* Terms and Conditions

* Previous promotion period with qualifying models (including T&C)

Applicable Products for this Promotion

