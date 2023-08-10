Make your life easier with a free 5 Year Warranty on selected LG Laundry Appliances.



At LG, as well as providing innovative solutions to enhance your day to day life, we take pride in the quality and durability of our products.



We also know that reliability and peace of mind matters to our customers, that’s why we’ve introduced a new exclusive 5 Year Warranty on selected Laundry products.



To claim your extended warranty, you simply register your product within 90 days of purchase as usual on our site, then upload your proof of purchase to complete your application.



Please note your extended warranty is not immediately applied to your account. Don't worry, this is because we're hard at work processing this for you.



From here, we will check all details are correct (we may need to contact you to confirm some details.) Your extended warranty is then manually processed, and finally you will receive an email confirmation of your exclusive free 5 Years Extended Warranty.



Rest assured your standard two years warranty is still valid whilst this is being processed. Get started by clicking 'Register your product' below.