Better
life for all
Representing our unwavering love for the Earth and its people,
our ESG Symbol signifies products and services
aiming for the highest ESG standards.
We strive to provide products that reduce the input of energy and resources throughout the entire process of product manufacturing, usage, and disposal while mitigating
the generation of greenhouse gases and pollutants.
We also add various functions and features into our products so to enable our customers to use them conveniently.
Materials
Energy-efficiency
Clean Technology
Accessibility
Repairability
To reduce environmental impact, we carry out various
activities such as increasing energy efficiency, extending
product life span, and improving the circularity of resources.
Materials
- The use of recycled materials contributes to the circulation of resources and can help reduce negative environmental impacts.
Package
- Reducing the use of plastic package and replacing it with recycled materials can have a better impact on the environment.
Energy
-efficiency
- Energy-efficient products can lower your energy bill as it reduces the use of electricity.
Accessibility
- Various convenience features let all our customers to use products more easily.
Clean
Technology
- By offering products with technologies that reduce carbon emissions and pollutants, we support our customers who want to make better environment.
Repairability
- Making it easy to disassemble and repair products while providing easy access to substitute parts can lengthen product life span.
Materials
We are committed to resource circulation throughout the entire product lifecycle, from manufacturing to packaging, use and disposal.
We first collect discarded household appliances and bring them to recycling centers where they are disassembled and shredded. After that, recyclable raw materials are sorted out and then processed into 'resin pellets', which are again used to produce recycled plastics that at the end are either applied as exterior or interior parts of our brand new products.
*Our products using recycled plastic are only manufactured in Korea.
**We are working with WEEE Ireland and REPIC in the case of appliance recycling in UK. Learn more
Package
To protect the planet, we plan to expand the use of reusable packaging in our products and to do so, we are first reducing the use of plastic materials in our product packaging.
For example, EPS (Expanded Polystyrene), which is used as a cushioning material, is being replaced with cardboard or pulp mold materials if possible. Adding to that, we are designing our packages to be as small and light as possible so to make it least resource consuming from the development stage.
*Please note that packaging mentioned above is applied to limited products and countries.
Energy-efficiency
As using energy-efficient products to reduce carbon emissions has become a major concern worldwide, we are bringing energy-efficient products into the market applying technologies such as heat pumps and artificial intelligence DD motors, which can reduce customer’s energy bill as well as environmental impact.
Accessibility
We offer various features in order to provide convenience for all. These features include 'Auto Open Dry' function that automatically opens the door when it finishes washing dishes, 'Sound UX' that notifies you when the laundry is done, and 'Auto Open Door' that enables you to open our wine cellar conveniently. Adding to that, our brand new 'LG Comfort Kit' makes it easy for all customers to use our products, regardless of gender, age, or disability.
*Please note that accessibility features and services mentioned above can be limited by products and countries.
Clean Technology
We believe that the technologies we develop can contribute to reducing negative impacts on the environment. Our 'Microplastic Care Course' reduces the emission of microplastic by up to 60%* compared to the standard course while maintaining the washing performance, and in the case of 'Water-soluble Glass Powder', it turns into an inorganic ion when dissolved, contributing to a better environment for microalgae and seaweed in the sea.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
**The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Repairability
We aim to design products that can easily be disassembled and repaired. Thus, repairability has now become one of the most considerable factors when planning and developing products. We also strive to provide necessary information and parts for direct repairs.
Explore our products with
features
reflecting
our efforts to create a
Better life for all