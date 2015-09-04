About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  £200 off this product will be automatically applied at checkout. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer.

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

HU710PB

LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector

-45 degree side view

LG CineBeam Q logo.


Quality cinema life in Q

Side view of HU710PB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Be cinematic anywhere

Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Small simplicity

Small size

Minimalism design

Premium picture quality

4K UHD RGB Laser

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1 

Up to 120-inch screen

Easy to use

Easy portability

Versatile handle

Smart webOS

Small & Modern design

The essence of simplicity

With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.

Video of small and modern design of LG CineBeam.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - on the tables.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Add aesthetics practically

You can also enhance the stylish atmosphere with a protector accessory while ensuring the protection of the projector.

360° rotating handle

Handle with ease

Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB - handle ratates 360-degrees.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - Holding and moving the product, manipulating the product.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K up to 120-inch

Small with greatness

Don’t mistake it for its small appearance. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.

8.3M pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (Overall)

Colour gamut

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

3-channel RGB Laser

Light source

Video of LG CineBeam HU710PB - it projects on the wall of a 4k - 120-inches large screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / 3-channel RGB Laser

Surreal colour to inspire

With the 3-channel RGB Laser, you can experience the magic of vivid detail and unreal colour reproduction to a range of 154% DCI-P3 (Overall).

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The figures of colour gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment. 

*3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

450,000:1 contrast ratio

Real black for deep detail

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail and real black, even through projection. Experience new levels of image quality.

*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various usage scenes of LG CineBeam HU710PB - living room and bedroom.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Auto screen adjustment

Place and play

The CineBeam Q automatically calibrates screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed. Don't waste time changing settings or making adjustments; simply place and play!

Video of function - A scene where the projector automatically adjusts when a woman places it on the floor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

Image of webOS home UI and remote control.

webOS

Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix,

Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Fully ready to connect

Airplay & Screen Share

From phone to cinema

Freely share entertainment from your mobile device and laptop with the CineBeam Q. Use AirPlay* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices. Enjoy videos, photos, and music on a large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Bluetooth & 3W speaker

Cinematic surround sound

The CineBeam Q supports Bluetooth pairing with dual audio output, connecting two devices simultaneously. You can also experience booming music through its built-in speakers. 

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDMI, USB Type-C

In line with various interfaces

The CineBeam Q is compatible with various interfaces. Connect to devices that you want using its convenient ports.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.

External battery compatibility

You can use it outdoors by connecting an external battery to the USB Type-C port.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.

Light drawing

Create your own vibe

Change the mood lighting with your desired image and shape. The light designs transform your interior into a distinctive, atmospheric space.

A scene showcasing the application of the light drawing feature - reading a book in living room.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, install the LG CineBeam Q App on the connected device and control details through the app.

Enjoying a movie with a brightly projected image from the projector.

500 ANSI Lumens brightness

Enjoy an illuminating evening

The CineBeam Q boasts a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. After the sun goes

down, sit back, relax, and enjoy the stunning visuals.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Projection Calculator

Will it fit my space?

To make sure the projector will work in your space, use the LG Projection Calculator.

Calculate Now

What's in the box

1/2. Adapter+Power cord, 3. Remote control, 4. AA batteries

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

Type

3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)

Output

3W Mono

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

Fixed

Lens Shift

-

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

500

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

450,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29 dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25 dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

27 dB(A)↓

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Motorized, Auto

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

50" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

80"@2.13m
100"@2.66m

Throw Ratio

1.2

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

-

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

LIGHT SOURCE

Type

3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

Output

3W Mono

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

Yes (Pass Through)

WiSA Ready (Dongle)

-

BATTERY

Running time

-

Capacity

-

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

80 x 135 x 135

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.49kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter 65W

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

RF

-

USB Type-C

Yes

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

RGB

-

Component Video

-

Composite Video

-

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

-

RGB(PC) Audio in

-

RGB out

-

Composite(AV) in

-

Composite(AV) Audio in

-

Component (YPbPr)

-

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

-

Audio out

-

RS-232C

-

IP control

-

RJ45

-

HDMI

1

USB Type-A

-

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

-

RF IN

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

CI Slot

-

12V Trigger

-

FEATURES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0 (Smart)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Background Image

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Yes

Contents Suggestion

Yes

Internet Browser

Yes

DTV Tuner

-

Voice Recognition - Buit-in

LG ThinQ

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Yes

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Yes

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

Yes (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

Yes

HDCP

HDCP2.2

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes

File(Office) Viewer

-

Setting Guide

Yes (Bean Bird)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Yes

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Yes

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

Yes (On / Off)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Yes

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

-

Processor

Quad Core

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Effect

-

HDR Tone Mapping

Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

-

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

-

TruMotion

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Real Cinema

Yes (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

Yes (4K)

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

Yes (4K)

FILMMAKER mode

O

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

O

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)

Auto Keystone

O (Auto Screen Adjustment)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)

-

Smooth Gradation

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Yes

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Yes

Color Management System (Expert control)

Yes

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Yes

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Yes

White balance setting (Expert control)

Yes

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Yes

Intelli Bright™ (CAIC / LABB)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Store Mode

Yes

Built-in Memory (for Storage)

-

Blank

-

Picture Still

-

Closed Caption

-

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Silver

Local Key

One Key

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

-

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

-

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

-

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Depends on region

Remote Control - Motion

- (Ready)

Remote Control - Normal

Yes

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

What people are saying

