InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect for Easier Control
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
348
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matte Black
All Spec
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Product Type
-
Side By Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
-
Product Type
-
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
219
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
-
Volume Total (L)
-
-
Internal LED Display
-
Button-88-white
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matte Black
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
Yes
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
-
Handle Type
-
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
DoorCooling+
-
-
Linear Cooling
-
-
Star Rating
-
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
348
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Climate Class
-
-
Compressor Type
-
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
Utility Box
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED (2)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
-
Refrigerator Light
-
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
-
Vegetable Box
-
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (2)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Freezer Light
-
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
-
Bar Code
-
8806091426390
-
Bar Code
-
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
GSXV90MCDE
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black