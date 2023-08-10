About Cookies on This Site

InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black

GSXV90MCDE

InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCDE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black

front light on food view
Trusted Reviews Recommended1

Trusted Reviews Recommended

GSXV90MCDE

November 2022
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

Two images are side by side. The left image shows the interior of the freezer stocked with ice cream and the Craft Ice Maker in the top with perfectly round ice cubes in the drawer. The right image shows a hand using tongs to grab round ice cubes to put in a class.

Craft Ice™

Long-lasting, Craft Ice™ without the Work

Elevate your drinks with LG-exclusive Craft Ice™ slow-melting ice balls.

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A video starts zoomed in on the water dispenser. The exterior of the refrigerator goes clear and now the interior of the door and mechanical parts of the dispenser nozzle can be seen. The video zooms in further to show the water droplets as they fall through the UVnano part of the nozzle which reduces the bacteria. The view zooms back out to see the exterior of the refrigerator again as water is being dispensed into a glass.
UVnano™

Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day

Automatically reduce *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

Maintain optimal humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.
The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metal Fresh™

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic Decoration

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Voice Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your refrigerator. Whether it's everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More Learn More

Summary

DIMENSIONS

gslv91pzae

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

635

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

348

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

635

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

No

Internal LED Display

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Water Only Dispenser

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

348

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Utility Box

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

LED (2)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091426390

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

Depth with handle (mm)

Depth without door (mm)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSXV90MCDE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSXV90MCDE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSXV90MCDE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSXV90MCDE)
