Set the

mood

Hosting a party at home doesn’t have to be a massive affair, but the details do matter from start to finish. From the time people arrive, they should feel welcome and comfortable.

The ambiance is the first thing to leave an impression.

I always try to set up some decor and atmospheric touches, starting with the lighting. A pop of color can go a long way, and MoodUP®’s color-changing panels are perfect for creating an energetic atmosphere that can adjust with the flow of the evening.