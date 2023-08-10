We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED TV
"It’s just one percentage point away from our top-scoring TV of 2023". - Which? - OLEDG3 - 08/23
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors⁴ that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture², so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. Advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty³.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo G3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a tiger with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED G3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop. An image presenting One Wall Design shows LG OLED evo G3 flush against the wall in a grey industrial living space.
*Screen images simulated.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/75 G3.
Behold the World-Leading Brilliance of10 Year’s Innovation
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
AI Sound Pro
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² than before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*70% brighter applies to 55/65/75 G3.
Flush Fit like Wallpaper
The specially designed wall bracket gives LG OLED evo G3 a flush fit, achieving virtually zero gap against the wall⁴. Following 10 years of constantly evolving design iterations, the fixture creates a streamlined look while also ensuring sound quality remains rich and full.
An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
No Backlight Necessary
What Makes OLED Different?
While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.
A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast. A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume
With 100% colour fidelity and volume, colours are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.
Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification. An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Any Size You Like
An image comparing LG OLED G3's varying sizes, showing 55", 65", 77", and 83".
Tailored to Your Liking
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and Sounds
Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix⁵, Paramount+, SkyShowtime, Disney+⁶, Prime Video⁷, Apple TV+⁸, and LG Channels.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The Sports Sensation
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
Recommended Soundbars for this TV
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087070095
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1222x703x27.2
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1360x810x172
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
24.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1222x757x245
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
432x245
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
17.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
22.0
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300x200
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
